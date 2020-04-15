Storm continues to rage over use of celebs to 'teach' pupils during lockdown

This follows concerns that teachers should have been enlisted, instead of the number of public figures that volunteered their time to give lessons to learners around the country on the digital platform.

The initiative is spearheaded by Africa Teen Geeks in partnership with the Department of Basic Education and Sasol Foundation. The non-profit organisation introduced the temporary digital classroom to encourage learners to continue learning.

The Stem Lockdown Digital has 54 professional teachers registered with the South Africa Council for Educators offering lessons as well, with two additional student teachers; socialite Mohale Motaung Mhlongo and artist Mbali Tshabalala on a journey of acquiring their qualifications.

The programme has reached more than 30000 pupils around the country ranging from Grade 1 to Grade 12. Learners join classrooms via Africa Teen Geeks Zoom, a YouTube Channel and its Facebook page.

Head of content and public relations at Africa Teen Geeks, Nonhlanhla Mnisi, said a call was made nationwide for teachers to apply for the programme.

“We received about 9000 applications after advertising posts and we selected about 56 teachers with two of those being student teachers,” she explained.

Mnisi added that public figures who were part of the programme had volunteered their time and were not getting remuneration for their services.

“Some of these celebrities are the ones who approached us and we were open to working with them,” she said.

The programme has partnered with the country’s top celebs, including media personality Penny Lebyane, actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, radio hosts Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Modiadie, musician Khaya Mthethwa and DJ Sbu Leope.

Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Basic Education, said that there was no intention of undermining professional teachers in any way.

“The use of ambassadors to promote reading has been in place since the Read to Lead campaign, which was launched in 2015.”

Mhlanga said the use of familiar personalities to drive the campaign was an age-old strategy used to promote worthy causes, such as the reading revolution.

“The department has made available online resources that are user-friendly and appreciates the involvement of partners in minimising the impact of Covid-19 on basic education,” he said.

Mhlanga urged parents to continue supporting their children at home during the lockdown.