Johannesburg - Members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union (Demawusa) allegedly hijacked a Metrobus in the early hours of Monday ahead of a planned strike. The bus was travelling from Roodepoort to Ghandi Square in Johannesburg CBD when it was hijacked.

According to Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi, members of Demawusa embarked on a strike on Monday morning demanding that the company pay them according to their experience.

“Secondly, the union demand that we give them offices in all our depots as well as office equipment,“ Shiburi added.

He said some of the workers then hijacked one of the buses.

“The driver was forced out of the bus and was not harmed during the process. He managed to report the matter to the police and the bus was later found at Ghandi Square,” Shiburi said, adding that that there were no passengers in the bus at the time.

Shiburi said the hijack looked like a plan to intimidate those who were not part of the strike.

He also said there are three unions within Metrobus and only those from Demawusa were striking while members from South African Municipal Workers Union and South Africa Transport and Allied Workers Union were at work.

Shiburi said the management will try by all means to engage with the union in order to find a way forward.

He added that it was unknown how long the strike would last, but that they will engage with the union and try to come up with a solution as soon as possible.

