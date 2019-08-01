Flie image

Students nurses have lashed out at a Joburg college following a year-long wait to receive their NQF level 2 SAQA certificates since February last year. The former students from Mpilo Royal College of Health Education completed a one-year learning programme in community healthcare work in January last year.

They said the delay was causing them frustrations and hampering their employment prospects.

Shenaaz Adams, 57, said she registered for the programme in February 2017 and when she enquired about her certificate she was told to be patient because the issuing process was taking longer than expected.

“I have been applying for jobs with no success because I don't have my certificate. I only have a transcript I received at the completion of the programme,” she added.

According to Adams, the college was supposed to send the students' names to the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) for verification before they could be issued with certificates.

The college was registered with the authority.

Adams said that she had been complaining about the delays, only to be told by the college to submit a proof of evidence of her work.

“I don't understand how they would give me a transcript and then ask for a proof of my work afterwards. How do they issue a transcript and ask for proof of work?

The Star has seen the transcript signed by college chief executive Mduduzi Moyo.

The single mother of three approached the training authority's head office in Ekurhuleni about the matter.

“Every time I go to campus to check for progress, they pretend to be sending my name to HWSETA.

"I have been checking with the organisation if they received my name from the college, but they send me back to the campus and say I must check with them because they didn't receive anything.”

Speaking on behalf of Moyo, who was out of the country, manager Guideoues Moyo said Adams was booked late for verification because the moderator allegedly discovered some scripts of evidence were missing, together with a practical workbook.

He claimed she was called for a rewrite but refused.

“She said her portfolio of evidence (POE) was stolen in her flat. After several meetings, she submitted last scripts on July 3 As we speak now, her POE is complete and waiting to be booked for verification. We will book a verification on Friday (tomorrow) and have also confirmed with HWSETA about the booking,” the manager said.

Another student, Kwanele Zulu, 22, said she had been receiving calls from the college apologising about the delay.

“They say that they have taken the matter to the HWSETA chief executive. They don't say when exactly we are going to receive our certificates.

“This is painful. My parents are asking questions about the certificate and I don't blame them. They have paid a lot of money for me to get an education.

"The tuition fee alone was R24000. I also paid R2000 a month for residence and I had to travel to Alexandra for six months when I was doing practical work. After all this, I am still unemployed because of all the delays,” said Zulu.

A 25-year-old student from Mpumalanga, Senzi Thumbathi, was also on the same programme.

She said that she was sitting at home doing nothing and had thought of going back to school for an alternative programme.

“It doesn't help sitting at home seeing other people going to work. I haven't even received a call from the college ever since I left last year.”

Thumbathi said she was worried that if the college was not registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training they wouldn't get their certificates.

“They showed us their accreditation certification with HWSETA but those things expire. What if it has expired? It will be hurtful to not not receive our certificates after paying so much money,” she added.

HWSETA confirmed that it had received enquiries from Adams and said the college was still registered with them.

Stakeholder relations officer Wendy Tembe said: “Adams was here yesterday (Tuesday) and we co-ordinated the matter. There was an agreement between her (Adams) and the training provider that they would send a request for verification on Friday.”

Tembe said she had only become involved in the matter on Tuesday.