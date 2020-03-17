Students scramble to find money to go home amid universities shutdown

University students in some parts of the country have been forced to hustle for money to go back home for the early Easter holidays amid the Covid-19 shutdown scare. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster as a response to the pandemic on Sunday. Ramaphosa imposed a travel ban and said gatherings of more than 100 people were prohibited. University lecture halls are commonly occupied by more than 100 students while dining halls on campuses also cater for the appetites of several hundred students. The University of Cape Town’s (UCT) management took a decision to break immediately for term one vacation, which was set to begin on March 21.

Students were also ordered to vacate their residences on campus within 72 hours.

A fourth-year UCT civil engineering student at Forest Hill residence said: “As students we don’t have money to book flights to go home or make other travel arrangements. This has come in as short notice to us. I have made arrangements to stay with my friends off campus since I cannot afford to go back home, unfortunately.”

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said students were well aware of the upcoming recess break.

“Our recess break was going to commence at the end of the week so surely students were already making arrangements to leave. Residences, where large numbers of students live in close proximity, pose a high risk in terms of spreading the infection,” Moholola said.

University of the Western Cape acting rector and vice-chancellor Professor Vivienne Lawack said their academic programme would continue.

“Where possible, lectures can go online. Deans will indicate if there will be suspension of tests or if alternative measures will be put in place for assessments. Recess will still start on Thursday. Classes will resume on April 14,” Lawack said.

All community-based research, outreach and field trips have been suspended, and access to communal areas has been limited.

Speaking at the ministerial press conference on Monday, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande urged universities and colleges to avoid contact classes. He said he would meet meet with management of various institutions today to find a way forward.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university would issue an update on the matter after meeting with the health and higher education departments, as well as the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

The University of Pretoria meanwhile confirmed that contact classes, graduation ceremonies, conferences, mass gatherings and sporting activities would be postponed.

Vice-chancellor and principal Professor Tawana Kupe said their residences would be closed during this period.

He said students who could not leave the facilities for any particular reason were advised to speak to the head of residence.

Unisa graduation ceremonies were also cancelled at the last minute on Monday.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has also suspended its academic programme, including tests and has also postponed its graduation ceremony meant to be held next month. Additional reporting by Chelsea Ntuli and Lisa Isaacs