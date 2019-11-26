Students use film to bring to awareness around gender based violence









Thato Molamu, Nthathi Moshesh and Menzi Ngubane were part of the Leaders in Motion Academy 16 Films project. Picture: Sihle Zungu As part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, film students from the Leaders in Motion Academy (LiMA) are doing their part to make a difference. “The academy is based in the township to drive change and upskill young people. As part of that, we want students to be aware of the issues in the township and for them to be positive drivers of change in their own environments, and the best way we can do that is through content,” said Thabo Mphela, who is managing the campaign for LiMA He added that in the current climate, it only made sense to do their part by producing 16 films by students affected by the issues. The short films have different storylines. “We have about 100 student film-makers, 40 in Alexandra and 60 in Eersterust. Some are doing public service announcements and some are working on actual stories designed to highlight 16 Days of Activism with a positive outlook of what we need to do going forward to fight the problems.”

The films are the end of year assignments for the students.

“We hope this conversation will lead to change,” Mphela said.

The films, one being showcased every day for the duration of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, can be seen on the LiMA YouTube page.

The students are taking the skills they have learnt throughout the year to participate in the 16 Days of Activism campaign by producing the 16 films to highlight gender-based violence.

LiMA, which launched last year, is one of South Africa’s first township-based advertising agencies/academies. Its 12-month programme gives participants accredited film and video production theory and practical instruction on productions, with access to industry professionals, said co-founder Thato Molamu.

“LiMA aims to position itself as the premier township-based, afro-futuristic, one-stop shop for digital and film content production. The 4IR is upon us and LiMA is a pioneer in building the creative township economy, going beyond providing only digital content production services. The mission is to normalise access to digital creative (technical) and business skills for township-based creative entrepreneurs and to connect them to markets in Africa and beyond.”

The academy now has two campuses in the townships of Eersterust and Alexandra. Students from both campuses had to pitch video concepts to the academy’s team of facilitators. The 16 best concepts were approved and each team allocated a budget for production.

The campaign is the brainchild of Molamu. “Content is currency, and through the power and use of social media we can reach and impact lives positively,” he said.