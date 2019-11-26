“The academy is based in the township to drive change and upskill young people. As part of that, we want students to be aware of the issues in the township and for them to be positive drivers of change in their own environments, and the best way we can do that is through content,” said Thabo Mphela, who is managing the campaign for LiMA
He added that in the current climate, it only made sense to do their part by producing 16 films by students affected by the issues.
The short films have different storylines.
“We have about 100 student film-makers, 40 in Alexandra and 60 in Eersterust. Some are doing public service announcements and some are working on actual stories designed to highlight 16 Days of Activism with a positive outlook of what we need to do going forward to fight the problems.”