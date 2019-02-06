Students taking part in a hunger strike at the Wits. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Thousands of Wits University students continued to embark on a hunger protest on Wednesday after their demands fell on "deaf ears". The Student Representative Council (SRC) at the institution said the university's leadership had initially agreed on their demands but retracted the deal at the last minute.

Nkateko Muloiwa, the Deputy President of the SRC said the hunger protest would continue on Wednesday because the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Adam Habib, failed to address them on Tuesday. Visuals also went viral of private security harassing the students who were camping in the hall.

“Adam failed to see us yesterday (Tueday) and so the protest continues. We are not gonna stop until our demands are heard,” said Muloiwa.

According to Vice-Principa, Andrew Crouch, the SRC statement indicates that students who owe the university R100 000 or less would be allowed to register this year.

However, he said, that was untrue.

"This statement is not true. As per the Council-approved concessions for 2019, only students who owe the university R10 000 or less will be allowed to roll over their debt and to register this year."

"Those students would also be required to sign an Acknowledgement of Debt form and make arrangements with the university to pay off the debt.

"Unfortunately, it is not affordable for the university to allow student debt to accumulate as this will result in the university not remaining financially sustainable,” he said

He also said that the dean of student affairs was still in talks with the aggrieved students.



