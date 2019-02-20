Picture: African News Agency/ANA

Political parties need to adopt new policies and use different approaches to break the cycle of unemployment, corruption, crime and poverty, a survey of potential voters has showed. The study, in which 1501 people from across the country participated, was undertaken by the Association for Free Research and International Co-operation (Afric).

Mozambique-based Afric is run by a team of independent researchers, experts and activists.

The study revealed that unemployment was at the top of participants’ list of concerns. At least 73.2% of participants were concerned about unemployment in the country; 39.1% were concerned about corruption; 35.8% about crime; and 32.5% about poverty.

Speaking in Sandton yesterday, Afric co-ordinator Mikael Cheuwa said the study had been conducted in two parts - one stage was undertaken in October and the other was done this month.

“Using both qualitative and quantitative research methods on focus groups, (including) door-to-door visits, we looked at all issues faced by South Africans; unemployment, corruption, crime and poverty were the major issues,” said Cheuwa.

Political parties were rated by the participants. “When asked which party they would vote for, 58.1% said the ANC, 16.7% the EFF and 9.8% went for the DA.”

Cheuwa said he believed that the high rate of crime in South Africa could be reduced greatly.

“I believe that there is room for improvement. South Africa is just a few steps away from resolving the crime issue.”