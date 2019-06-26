Assistant commissioner Gill Marcus, left, chairperson Justice Lex Mpati and assistant commissioner Emmanuel Lediga during the PIC Commission of Inquiry being held at Sammy Marks Square, Pretoria. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Research conducted by Independent Media into the PIC commission leading up to May 29 shows that black owned Sekunjalo Group companies were mentioned 3.3 times more often during the commission when compared to other companies that are also subjects of the inquiry.



AYO Technology Solutions had 1061 mentions during the commission, whereas the average number of times other companies being investigated were mentioned was only 94.1. This equated to AYO being mentioned 11.3 times more often than others – a stunning 88.7% more often.





AYO is therefore a clear outlier, according to the statistics.





Phapano Phasha, the founder and director of lobby group and NGO the Anti-Poverty Forum, said her organisation had been following the developments at the asset manager very closely and was considering legal action against the PIC.





She also alleged that the Mpati commission was initiated to fight corporate battles, and in her opinion, had not functioned in the interests of ordinary workers.





“If the commission was in pursuit of justice, surely all companies that benefited from the PIC would have been investigated, especially those found wanting? Several people, including politicians who’ve had access to the PIC, are not there. It’s clear that this has been centred on pushing out a certain agenda,” she said.

She was of the view that the biggest discrepancy at the PIC was the asset management company overseeing the Government Employees Pension Fund, as it primarily controls how the PIC will invest its money.





“If you look at the people running this, you’ll find that it’s the same people whose companies have investments with the PIC. This industry is not yet completely open for black asset management companies, or black owned companies for that matter, to conduct their business. I also expect

unions to be the first line of defence for workers.





"If we had the necessary funds, we would take the PIC to court in order to compel it to act in the interests of workers, because at the end of the day our own government makes it easier for white corporates to access these funds, while it is hard for black players to come in.





"Until you change the face of how the PIC interacts with the money of government employees, nothing is going to change,” she said.





Lubbe, responding to questions put to him by Independent Media, gave a blanket response, saying: “All the witnesses that have come to the commission prepared their own statements personally, or with the assistance of their own lawyers.





“What a witness presents to the commission is the version of the witness. Questions asked by myself or the commission are to get a better understanding of the allegations in the statement and nothing more. With regard to with whom I engage or consult, it’s privileged and confidential information.”





Others could not be reached for comment at the time of going to print.













RESULTS AND FINDINGS

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, advocate Jannie Lubbe mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 7.3 times more often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, commissioner Emmanuel Lediga mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 4.72 times more often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, commissioner Gill Marcus mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 3.75 times more often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, Judge Lex Mpati mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 2.98 times more often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, advocate Isaac Monnahela mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 8.9 times more often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, advocate Sechaba Mohapi mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 6.8 times less often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, advocate Nkaiseng Khooe mentioned Sekunjalo Group companies 7.2 times less often than other companies to be investigated by the PIC.

* Sekunjalo Group companies were mentioned 1.42 times more often than other PIC companies being investigated by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross-examining advocates

* Hence, there was a 58.8% higher probability of a Sekunjalo Group company being mentioned by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross-examining advocates than other PIC companies being investigated.

* Of the other PIC companies being investigated, Lebashe Investment Group had the most mentions throughout the commission.

* Lebashe thus equated to 33% of the number of mentions for other companies being investigated. This is considerably high.

* This could be another potential bias towards BBE and blackowned companies from the PIC. A potential focus deflection away from white-owned companies, ie white monopoly capital.













AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

* Advocate Jannie Lubbe alone mentioned AYO 94 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 40% of the AYO mentions by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross-examining advocates throughout the commission.

* Commissioner Gill Marcus mentioned AYO 71 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 30.2% of the AYO mentions by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross-examining advocates throughout the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus have a combined total of AYO mentions of 165.

* This amounts to a combined 70.2% of the AYO mentions by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross examining advocates throughout the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus therefore averaged 83 for the number of times AYO was mentioned between them throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Lex Mpati mentioned AYO 15 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Commissioner Emmanuel Lediga mentioned AYO 42 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Mpati and Lediga have a combined total of AYO mentions of 57, which is still less even when compared as a combined figure to individual figures of Lubbe (94) and Marcus (71).

* Judge Mpati and Lediga therefore averaged 36 for the number of times AYO was mentioned between them throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* On average, Lubbe and Marcus mentioned AYO 2.3 times more than Judge Mpati and Lediga did throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

SEKUNJALO GROUP COMPANIES

* Commissioner Gill Marcus alone mentioned a Sekunjalo Group company 168 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 34.78% of the Sekunjalo Group company mentions by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross-examining advocates throughout the commission.

* Advocate Jannie Lubbe mentioned a Sekunjalo Group company 148 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 30.64 % of the Sekunjalo Group company mentions by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross-examining advocates throughout the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus have a combined total of Sekunjalo Group company mentions of 316.

* This amounts to a combined 65.42% of the Sekunjalo Group company mentions by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners and cross examining advocates throughout the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus therefore averaged 158 for the number of times a Sekunjalo Group company was mentioned between them throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Lex Mpati mentioned a Sekunjalo Group company 22 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Commissioner Emmanuel Lediga mentioned AYO 98 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Mpati and Lediga have a combined total of Sekunjalo Group company mentions of 120, which is still less even when compared as a combined figure to individual figures of Lubbe (148) and Marcus (168).

* Judge Mpati and Lediga therefore averaged 60 for the number of times a Sekunjalo Group company was mentioned between them throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* On average, Lubbe and Marcus mentioned a Sekunjalo Group company 2.63 times more than Judge Mpati and Lediga did throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

IQBAL SURVÉ

* Advocate Jannie Lubbe and commissioner Gill Marcus both mentioned Dr Iqbal Survé’s name 22 times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Lex Mpati mentioned Dr Survé’s name twice throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Commissioner Emmanuel Lediga mentioned Dr Survé’s name seven times throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga have a combined total of Dr Survé mentions of nine, which is not even half the number of Dr Survé mentions made by Lubbe and Marcus of 22.



