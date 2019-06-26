Assistant commissioner Gill Marcus, left, chairperson Justice Lex Mpati and assistant commissioner Emmanuel Lediga during the PIC Commission of Inquiry being held at Sammy Marks Square, Pretoria. Photo: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)
Research conducted by Independent  Media into the PIC commission leading up to May 29 shows that black owned Sekunjalo Group companies  were mentioned 3.3 times more often  during the commission when compared to other companies that are also  subjects of the inquiry.

AYO Technology Solutions had  1061 mentions during the commission, whereas the average number of  times other companies being investigated were mentioned was only 94.1.  This equated to AYO being mentioned  11.3 times more often than others – a  stunning 88.7% more often.

AYO is therefore a clear outlier,  according to the statistics. 

Phapano Phasha, the founder and  director of lobby group and NGO  the Anti-Poverty Forum, said her  organisation had been following the  developments at the asset manager  very closely and was considering legal  action against the PIC.

She also alleged that the Mpati  commission was initiated to fight corporate battles, and in her opinion,  had not functioned in the interests of  ordinary workers.

“If the commission was in pursuit  of justice, surely all companies that  benefited from the PIC would have  been investigated, especially those  found wanting? Several people, including politicians who’ve had access to  the PIC, are not there. It’s clear that  this has been centred on pushing out  a certain agenda,” she said.
 
She was of the view that the biggest  discrepancy at the PIC was the asset  management company overseeing the  Government Employees Pension Fund,  as it primarily controls how the PIC  will invest its money.

“If you look at the people running this, you’ll find that it’s the same  people whose companies have investments with the PIC. This industry is  not yet completely open for black asset  management companies, or black owned companies for that matter, to  conduct their business. I also expect
unions to be the first line of defence  for workers.

"If we had the necessary funds, we  would take the PIC to court in order  to compel it to act in the interests of  workers, because at the end of the day  our own government makes it easier  for white corporates to access these  funds, while it is hard for black players  to come in. 

"Until you change the face of how  the PIC interacts with the money of  government employees, nothing is  going to change,” she said.

Lubbe, responding to questions put  to him by Independent Media, gave  a blanket response, saying: “All the  witnesses that have come to the commission prepared their own statements  personally, or with the assistance of  their own lawyers.

“What a witness presents to the  commission is the version of the witness. Questions asked by myself or  the commission are to get a better  understanding of the allegations in  the statement and nothing more. With  regard to with whom I engage or consult, it’s privileged and confidential  information.”

Others could not be reached for  comment at the time of going to print.



RESULTS AND FINDINGS

* Throughout the PIC Commission of Inquiry, advocate Jannie  Lubbe mentioned Sekunjalo Group  companies 7.3 times more often than  other companies to be investigated  by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of  Inquiry, commissioner Emmanuel  Lediga mentioned Sekunjalo  Group companies 4.72 times more  often than other companies to be  investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission  of Inquiry, commissioner Gill  Marcus mentioned Sekunjalo  Group companies 3.75 times more  often than other companies to be  investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of  Inquiry, Judge Lex Mpati mentioned  Sekunjalo Group companies 2.98 times  more often than other companies to  be investigated by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of  Inquiry, advocate Isaac Monnahela  mentioned Sekunjalo Group  companies 8.9 times more often than  other companies to be investigated  by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission of  Inquiry, advocate Sechaba Mohapi  mentioned Sekunjalo Group  companies 6.8 times less often than  other companies to be investigated  by the PIC.

* Throughout the PIC Commission  of Inquiry, advocate Nkaiseng  Khooe mentioned Sekunjalo Group  companies 7.2 times less often than  other companies to be investigated  by the PIC.

* Sekunjalo Group companies were  mentioned 1.42 times more often  than other PIC companies being  investigated by the PIC inquiry’s  commissioners and cross-examining  advocates 

* Hence, there was a 58.8% higher  probability of a Sekunjalo Group  company being mentioned by  the PIC inquiry’s commissioners  and cross-examining advocates  than other PIC companies being  investigated.

* Of the other PIC companies being  investigated, Lebashe Investment  Group had the most mentions  throughout the commission.

* Lebashe thus equated to 33% of  the number of mentions for other  companies being investigated. This  is considerably high.

* This could be another potential  bias towards BBE and blackowned companies from the PIC. A  potential focus deflection away from  white-owned companies, ie white monopoly capital.



AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

* Advocate Jannie Lubbe alone  mentioned AYO 94 times throughout  the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 40% of the AYO  mentions by the PIC inquiry’s  commissioners and cross-examining  advocates throughout the  commission.

* Commissioner Gill Marcus  mentioned AYO 71 times throughout  the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 30.2% of the  AYO mentions by the PIC inquiry’s  commissioners and cross-examining  advocates throughout the  commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus have a combined  total of AYO mentions of 165.

* This amounts to a combined 70.2%  of the AYO mentions by the PIC  inquiry’s commissioners and cross examining advocates throughout  the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus therefore  averaged 83 for the number of times  AYO was mentioned between them  throughout the PIC Commission of  Inquiry.

* Judge Lex Mpati mentioned AYO  15 times throughout the PIC  Commission of Inquiry.

* Commissioner Emmanuel Lediga  mentioned AYO 42 times throughout  the PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Mpati and Lediga have a  combined total of AYO mentions  of 57, which is still less even when  compared as a combined figure to  individual figures of Lubbe (94) and  Marcus (71).

* Judge Mpati and Lediga therefore  averaged 36 for the number of times  AYO was mentioned between them  throughout the PIC Commission of
Inquiry.

* On average, Lubbe and Marcus  mentioned AYO 2.3 times more  than Judge Mpati and Lediga did  throughout the PIC Commission  of Inquiry.

SEKUNJALO GROUP COMPANIES

* Commissioner Gill Marcus alone  mentioned a Sekunjalo Group  company 168 times throughout the  PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* This amounts to 34.78% of the  Sekunjalo Group company mentions  by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners  and cross-examining advocates  throughout the commission.

* Advocate Jannie Lubbe mentioned a  Sekunjalo Group company 148 times  throughout the PIC Commission of  Inquiry.

* This amounts to 30.64 % of the  Sekunjalo Group company mentions  by the PIC inquiry’s commissioners  and cross-examining advocates  throughout the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus have a combined  total of Sekunjalo Group company  mentions of 316.

* This amounts to a combined  65.42% of the Sekunjalo Group  company mentions by the PIC  inquiry’s commissioners and cross examining advocates throughout  the commission.

* Lubbe and Marcus therefore  averaged 158 for the number of  times a Sekunjalo Group company  was mentioned between them  throughout the PIC Commission  of Inquiry.

* Judge Lex Mpati mentioned a  Sekunjalo Group company  22 times throughout the PIC  Commission of Inquiry.

* Commissioner Emmanuel  Lediga mentioned AYO 98  times throughout the PIC  Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Mpati and Lediga have  a combined total of Sekunjalo  Group company mentions of  120, which is still less even  when compared as a combined  figure to individual figures of  Lubbe (148) and Marcus (168).

* Judge Mpati and Lediga  therefore averaged 60 for  the number of times a  Sekunjalo Group company  was mentioned between  them throughout the PIC  Commission of Inquiry.

* On average, Lubbe and Marcus  mentioned a Sekunjalo Group  company 2.63 times more  than Judge Mpati and Lediga  did throughout the PIC
Commission of Inquiry.

IQBAL SURVÉ

* Advocate Jannie Lubbe and  commissioner Gill Marcus both  mentioned Dr Iqbal Survé’s name  22 times throughout the PIC  Commission of Inquiry.

* Judge Lex Mpati mentioned Dr  Survé’s name twice throughout the  PIC Commission of Inquiry.

* Commissioner Emmanuel  Lediga mentioned Dr Survé’s  name seven times throughout  the PIC Commission of  Inquiry.

* Judge Mpati and Emmanuel Lediga  have a combined total of Dr Survé  mentions of nine, which is not  even half the number of Dr Survé  mentions made by Lubbe and  Marcus of 22.

