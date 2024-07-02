Style enthusiasts receive an advance look to Hollywoodbets Durban July

A flurry of excitement-building events always precede the much-anticipated Hollywoodbets Durban July, Africa’s premier horse racing events. The Preview Fashion Show is one of the preludes to the much-awaited day, showcasing style, elegance, glamour, and creativity, proving why this prestigious affair is also Durban's must-attend fashion, social, and entertainment event.

In addition to the Gateway Theatre of Shopping Ready to Wear collection, the glamorous preview featured the nine Rising Stars from Durban Fashion Fair, the six invited designer offerings, and the top 10 finalists from the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award component. Winners in each category, as well as the public fashion component, will be announced on July 6, 2024. Vuyisile Ngobese, Hollywood Foundation public relations officer, said it was a marvel to anticipate the diverse offerings following this year’s theme.

“I really do believe that this year’s cohort of young designers went all out, did their research, and presented a diverse offering of the ‘Ride the Wave’ theme. It has been truly amazing to see the different elements of the ocean, along with different interpretations of a wave — some have even used their own personal journey in their garments. “This year has brought fresh new inspiration into the fashion scene. Take, for example, the move by Kwenzi Nkomo and Makhosi Ntshangase, former DFF Rising Stars, who have made their way back as Invited Designers, affirming their growth in the facing industry. “This is how the fashion component is supposed to work. They have risen and progressed, and are now established in their own right,” said Ngobese.

Stephen Marshall, events and marketing executive, Gold Circle, commented: “I am no expert on fashion, but this year the designers have really embraced the theme. Some have interpreted it in a literal sense with fabrics that flowed like a wave, while others have used texture such as sand and shells — all of which have come together to add value to the July 6 race day. “After tonight’s fashion show, members of the public can start planning what they are going to wear to this most important event.” He said that the Durban July’s fashion element broadens the market, allowed public participation, and attracted sponsors who might not participate in horse-racing events.