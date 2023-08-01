Subscribers celebrate 1 million mark with ‘Podcast and Chill’

Johannesburg - Popular YouTube podcast Podcast and Chill with MacG took its momentous celebration of reaching more than 1 million subscribers to Pretoria, filling SunBet Arena. Having hosted a list of esteemed personalities such as Oskido, DJ Sbu, Black Coffee, John Kani, Connie Chiume, Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba, Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Abdul Khoza, Sello Maake KaNcube, Tbo Touch, Robert Marawa and Jub Jub, among many others, the podcast continues to be on an upward trajectory.

At the event at the weekend, MacG, Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady were at the helm as hosts, while thousands of supporters showed up for the event. It is no secret that the YouTube channel has grown in the past few years into one of the most talked-about subjects in the country. The podcast has maintained its consistency in captivating and providing content that many people gravitate towards. The team also welcomed a sponsor before the event, and shared the news on social media: “As’Desheni. We finally found the perfect sponsor for our #Roadto1Million Event. We are happy to welcome @ StripedHorseZA to the Podcast and Chill Team. The unfiltered premium beer that gives ‘No Bull’ attitude.”

Sports presenter and reality television star Andile Ncube congratulated the team, highlighting that it had been heart-warming to anticipate the podcast and the EFF visuals this weekend. “Shine black child! Congrats to @podcastwithmacg and your entire team. Seeing this and the @EFFSouthAfrica visuals from this weekend is proof that even our wildest dreams are but particles of what we can actually achieve when we try.” Popular entertainment commentator Phil Kgopolo Mphela also gave the podcast the nod, pointing out that he was brimming with pride.

“Guys I’m so proud to be at SunBet tonight. Being in a space where black folks are showing love and support to each other. Sorry, I’m gonna be sappy tonight. Don’t like it? Block or mute me. I’m proud and happy for my people,“said Mphela on Twitter. The hosts were also asked different questions, with some people asking what was next. “With this podcast, we don’t plan things. We are like, what’s best? Or what next can we do? From now on, it’s the road to 10 million,” said MacG.

The podcast has also been surrounded by controversy, particularly after hosting wellknown personality Jub Jub. MacG was dubbed a misogynist on social media, with many criticising the podcaster for using slurs about women. While there were thrilling moments on the podcast, there were also a string of other controversial moments that made the podcast a hot topic on social media.