Summer Body training starts today, but do it safely, says expert

Johannesburg - As we get closer to the summer frenzy, an expert shares a step-by-step guide to staying safe while exercising outdoors. "Staying safe while exercising outdoors is easy. We hope that by following this step-by-step guide, you will be able to focus all your attention on your training," says Fidelity ADT head of marketing and communications, Charnel Hattingh.

1. Carry some ID: Hattingh suggests carrying identification on you so t bystanders will know who you are and who to contact in an emergency. Most exercise gear has small pockets for this purpose.. 2. Safety in numbers: She also strongly discourages running or cycling alone. Rather, join a group of people who can look out for your safety and also offer encouragement along the way when muscle pain or cramps set in. 3. Tell someone: Another good idea is to ensure someone you trust knows that you are headed out for a run or cycle, has an idea of the route you plan to take, and when you expect to return. In this way, they can quickly raise the alarm if you do not return as planned.

4. Be visible: Wear reflective clothing to make sure you are visible to other road users. Run against traffic and cycle with traffic. This makes you more visible to others. If you can, make use of pavement or any designated cycle tracks. 5. Vary your routine: Changing your route and training time makes it difficult for any would-be criminal to anticipate your movements. The change in scenery can also make the physical exertion more bearable. 6. Charge your phone battery: Make sure your cellphone battery is fully charged so that you are able to call for help in an emergency. It is also important to save the correct emergency contact numbers on your phone so you can quickly contact the police, your security company or your neighbourhood watch when you need them.