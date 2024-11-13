Support for Mia Le Roux ahead of the coronation night for Miss Universe 2024

AS ANTICIPATION builds ahead of the crowning of Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico City, South Africa is rallying behind Mia Le Roux who is the first-ever deaf contestant in the Miss Universe finals. Currently in Mexico, Le Roux is embracing the vibrant culture, while also engaging in a packed schedule of rehearsals and events.

She expressed her joy in experiencing her surroundings and meeting contestants from various countries. “It has been a jam-packed schedule, but I have enjoyed seeing some of Mexico and how beautiful it is, experiencing some of its culture, and meeting contestants from around the world,” Le Roux said. She also acknowledges the of support she has been receiving back home.

“I want to thank South Africans for their messages of support – it has meant the world to me and I will be carrying all of you with me when I walk on the Miss Universe stage.” Stephanie Weil, the CEO of the Miss South Africa Organisation, expressed how elated they are with how well Le Roux is doing, stating, “We are so proud of how well Mia is doing in Mexico. She has proudly taken her very special message of inclusivity to Miss Universe, one in which she has committed to represent every South African. She is an inspiration as she continues to represent every excluded individual to bring a future of hope and opportunity to them. We are rooting for her to take the crown.” Moreover, Sane Zondi, the Head of the Channel at S3, expressed excitement over broadcasting Miss Universe 2024 to South Africans.

“1.8 million viewers tuned in to watch her crowning on S3 in August. I know she will be flying our flag high in Mexico and give her all on that stage. We have very high hopes that she will make us proud and make the world once again take note of South Africa,” Zondi remarked. The highly anticipated Miss Universe finale is set to take place on Saturday, November 16, live on S3 (DStv Channel 193) from 04h00 on Sunday, November 17, with a first repeat later that day at 20h00. This year, contestants from 127 countries will grace the stage, under the hosting of US TV personality Mario Lopez.