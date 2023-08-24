Support ‘unsung heroines’, says Spotify

Johannesburg - As the music industry celebrates the breakthrough of female powerhouses, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music in Sub-Saharan Africa, says it is vital to recognize that their journey is a reflection of a larger societal shift. The music streaming giant says in honour of Women’s Month, they are shifting the spotlight and delving into the remarkable journey of the unsung heroines who are shaping the genre, locally and on the world stage.

“We are well aware of the inequality that exists in the music industry, that’s why we have programs like EQUAL to help even the playing field. There is still a long way to go, but watching female Amapiano artists shatter these ceilings shows us that indeed progress and change are possible,” says Okumu. Amapiano emerging as Africa’s hottest cultural export, with streams outside of Sub-Saharan Africa, has helped many female artists to shine on the global stage. The list of successful Amapiano stars includes DBN Gogo, Uncle Waffles, and Kamo Mphela.

Spotify revealed that DBN Gogo, one of South Africa’s most streamed female Amapiano artists, was featured in its, Music that Moves, documentary, a series focusing on locally grown music that crosses borders and shapes culture in unexpected places. In March 2021, she was announced as the month’s EQUAL ambassador and made a billboard appearance in New York’s Time Square. Also featured in the Music that Moves documentary is Mphela, the second most streamed Amapiano female artist on Spotify.

Mphela is a successful Amapiano artist who came on the scene as a dancer. Flying the SA Flag high is Uncle Waffles who made history in April 2023, when she became the first Amapiano artist to perform at the Coachella. Her trailblazing year continued, as she became the first Amapiano artist to be featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday billboard on New York Times Square, and in Toronto for the release of her SOLACE EP.

However, female artists are still under-represented in the industry as Spotify streaming data shows that male artists account for nearly 85% of all Amapiano streams. The music streaming platform also revealed that there were over 1.5 million playlists featuring female Amapiano artists’ tracks on Spotify, with Gen Z’s aged between 18-24 making up the majority of listeners. The younger generation is definitely picking up what the female Amapiano artists are putting down.