Supporting learners’ mental health during exam season

As the season of exams sweeps across South Africa, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) is stepping in to offer vital support to ensure learners maintain their mental well-being during this challenging time. Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, SADAG’s projects manager for Education, highlights the importance of balance beyond academics.

“Exam season can be tough, with many learners facing high expectations that lead to stress and anxiety. Our focus goes beyond academics — it’s about helping learners build resilience and stay mentally well-balanced under pressure. When learners feel supported in mind and body, they are more likely to thrive.” In light of this, SADAG has compiled five practical tips to help learners navigate the turbulent waters of exam season with poise and control: Create a Study Schedule: Organising study material into a structured schedule can alleviate the overwhelming feeling that often accompanies exam prep. Allocate specific times for each subject and intersperse short breaks to rejuvenate. Even if exams are under way, it’s never too late to create a plan that can help manage remaining topics and time effectively.

Practice Relaxation Techniques: Incorporating techniques such as deep breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, or mindfulness exercises can act as a quick antidote to rising anxiety. Taking a moment to centre oneself through deep breaths can provide calm during high-pressure moments. For resources on effective breathing and mindfulness exercises, learners can visit SADAG’s social media channels or website. Stay Active: Engaging in physical activities can be a powerful antidote to stress. Whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga session, or stretching exercise, moving the body helps release tension while improving cognitive focus. Whether it’s swimming, playing soccer, or even gardening, it’s crucial to get the body moving in a fun way. Limit Caffeine and Sugar Intake: Excessive caffeine and sugar may spike anxiety levels, followed by energy crashes. Staying hydrated and opting for wholesome snacks such as fruits, nuts, or yoghurt can promote sustained energy levels without the rollercoaster effect.