Survey finds almost 70% of SA men believe women should obey their husbands

A gender-based violence report by the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) revealed that almost 70% of South African men believed a woman should “obey” her husband. The Minister of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, received the “First South African National Gender-Based-Violence Study” on Monday during a media briefing in Hatfield, Pretoria.

The survey sampled 5 603 women and 4 409 men, totalling 10 012 participants. Parts of the study explored gender norms in gendered power relationships, where 8.3% of men believed a woman should often be beaten. Some men expressed shocking opinions when it comes to rape.

While 9.9% said a woman is usually to be blamed after being raped, 11.9% claimed it is not rape when a woman does not fight back. The study found some concerning beliefs between men and women in terms of power dynamics in intimate relationships. Women (11.5%) said that a woman should tolerate violence to keep her family together, while 10.7% of men stated otherwise.

A few men still believed in a patriarchal household system, where 37.5% asserted a man should hold the final decision in all family matters, meanwhile, 19.6% women shared the same sentiments. Additionally, 66.6% of men still believed in traditional gender roles, where a woman’s most important role is to take care of her home and cook for her family, unlike the 59.6% of women who agreed. There was a concern in the 22.5% of men who said a woman cannot refuse to have sex with her husband.

Another 24.5% cohort of men argued a man “owns” his wife once he has paid dowry for her, and 31.5% said they would be ashamed to have a gay son. The survey recorded that 48.0% of women agreed that they are responsible for avoiding and preventing pregnancies, while 29.4% of men agreed. The study shed some light that 58% of women–an estimated 11.9 million– were physically abused before the age of 15, while 4.0% experienced sexual abuse in their childhood.

In the same light, 74.6% of men– 14.5m– were victims of physical abuse before they reached 18, meanwhile, 15.7% were sexually abused. The study further spotlighted that black women were most vulnerable to GBV, because lifetime physical violence was significantly higher among black African women with 35.5%, compared to other races. Being a marginalised and vulnerable demographic people in society, the study found that 40.4% of differently-abled women above the age of 18 experienced lifetime physical violence, 15.3% were victims of sexual violence, and 42.5% had encountered both physical and sexual violence.