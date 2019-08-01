The Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival is taking place Eswatini

Set on the lavish lawns of the House on Fire Sculpture Garden against a breath-taking backdrop of endless cane-fields and rolling hills in Eswatini, The Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival, is nearly here! Saturday, August 3 will see a memorable event with a diverse and uniquely curated program that focuses on regional flavours, tastes and exciting new lifestyle trends from Eswatini and the greater southern African region. An Opening Night Party will be held on Friday evening, August 2, exclusively for Premium Lounge and Glamping ticket holders.

Just a four-hour drive from Joburg at the home of the MTN Bushfire Festival, this is a not-to-be missed event that offer a range of lifestyle and music performances and activations to compliment the culinary program headlined by the internationally acclaimed Siba Mtongana and the much-loved Ultimate Braai Master Pete Goffe-Wood.

Here are some tips and important information to help you plan your upcoming Luju weekend:

Q: Where is it and how to get there?

A: The event will take place on the House on Fire lawns (the same location as The MTN Bushfire Festival) overlooking the scenic Malkerns Valley in Eswatini. The venue is located about a five-hour drive from Joburg, and is 23km from the capital city, Mbabane, as well as a short 14km from Ezulwini.

All of Eswatini’s border posts are open seven days a week, such as the Sandlane / Nerston Border post, (although some of these may keep shorter hours than Golela and Oshoek).

You will require a passport to enter Eswatini, and please make sure you have checked the visa requirements.

Q: Where can I get tickets?

A: Physical tickets are available at Standard Bank branches in Mbabane, Matsapha and Manzini, as well as at The Gallery at House On Fire. Tickets are also available online from the website, A limited number of tickets will be for sale at the gate of House On Fire on Saturday, August 3.

Q: What are the opening / closing times?

A: The Luju Festival on Saturday opens at 10am and closes at 3am. On Friday, there is an Opening Night Party for Premium Lounge and Glamping ticket holders only, from 6pm -12pm.

Q: What should I wear?

A: The Luju Festival Fashion Police will be on the hunt for this year’s best dressed winners. This year’s theme – A Return to the African Future – is all about embracing Africa’s rich history, colourful traditions and unique style, while celebrating the prospects of a bright African future. Our judges will be looking for a sense of style that exhibits the following:

· A unique approach to our Afro-futuristic theme

· An African vintage look inspired by the township jive of the ‘50s in Sophiatown and Accra’s highlife jazz bands

· A creative design that demonstrates an understanding of Luju as a colourful social space and lifestyle hub.





Q: Will there be vegetarian / Vegan food at the Festival?

A: Yes, you’ll be able to get your fill of all kinds of scrumptious, healthy foods suitable for all types of diets for the duration of the festival.

Q: Luju is Cashless, what does this mean?

A: Cash will not be accepted by vendors at the festival. Instead, money can be loaded onto your wristband at our cashless Top Up stalls. Credit and Debit cards will also be accepted by the majority of vendors / traders who will be located within the various festival strands.

Q: How do I Cash Out with the funds left on my wristband?

A: Guests can cash out at any of the Top Up stations to recover leftover money on their wristbands, and guests can also cash out online: go to www.howler.co.za and click the ‘cash out’ button at the top of the page.



Q: Can I donate leftover funds on my wristband?

A: Yes, you can opt to TAP OUT to support our beneficiary, BoMake Rural Projects. BoMake are looking to raise money to continue building boreholes for communities so they can have access to safe and potable water. Festival goers can donate any leftover funds from their cashless wristbands when they leave the festival, at the BoMake Rural Projects’ stall. More information here

Q: What else can I do over the weekend?

A: The festival itself will take place on Saturday, from 10am till 3am. Visitors can, however, also attend other activities at locations in the vicinity of the festival venue. These activities are very much in line with the festival spirit of promoting wholesome African goodness. These include a glass-blowing excursion at Ngwenya Glass, a candle-making experience at Swazi Candles complex, traditional dances at Mantenga, a canopy tour at Malolotja and much more.

Q: Will there be Wi-Fi at the Festival?

A: Yes, Real Image, Luju’s connectivity partner for the festival, has a great Wi-Fi offer: 1GB Wi-Fi Voucher for R50.00. It will only be available and usable onsite for both Friday and Saturday.

Q: Are children allowed into the festival?

A: Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Children aged 0 – 5 can enter the festival for FREE. Children aged 6 – 12 have to purchase the full festival Children’s ticket.