Suspect in Dr Shongile Nkhwashu murder is co-operating with police









Picture: Screenshot/Twitter Johannesburg - Limpopo police say the boyfriend of the murdered Mankweng Hospital intern doctor is co-operating with investigations. The 25-year-old man is the murder suspect in the murder of medical intern Shongile Pretty Nkhwashu, whose decomposing body was discovered on Sunday evening following an unpleasant smell that had been emanating from her room. Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the suspect was arrested at his parents' home and did not attempt to evade arrest. "We believe that we apprehended the right suspect," he said. Mojapelo sad it is not known when Nkhwashu was last seen at the hospital. It was also not known exactly when she was killed or what she was killed with because her body was already decomposing when it was found. It also did not have visible wounds. He said the foul smell that was coming from her room drew the attention of people who live in the same doctors' quarters.

Mojapelo said the superintended of the hospital was informed of the smell and went the room.

The room was found locked and police were called.

"When police arrived at the scene, they broke down the door and that is when they made the grisly discovery. The deceased was found lying in her bed. She was already in the initial stages of decomposition.

"Initially police opened an inquest case because the body had no visible injuries.

"However, the door had been locked from the outside and preliminary investigations led police to believe that it was murder.

"Those investigations led police to the boyfriend who was arrested on Monday at his parents' house in Giyani," Mojapelo said.

The Star