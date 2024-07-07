Suspect selling fake ‘Madiba’ shirts nabbed in Pretoria

South Africans took to social media to react against the arrest of a suspect in connection with selling almost R600 000 worth of counterfeit Madiba shirts in Pretoria, Gauteng. Presidential or Madiba shirts which are loose-fitting silk usually in bright colours are affectionately known and associated with the late statesman and Struggle icon Nelson Mandela.

Mandela popularised this type of shirt magnify the seemingly casual garment to formal situations. The kind of shirt is made from a 100% soft cotton print with a silky finish and touch. A simple design with classic collar, single cuff, front patch pocket and back yolk shaped for comfort which allows the print to be the main feature of this shirt. R600 000 worth of counterfeit “Madiba” shirts. | SAPS According to presidential shirt website, a shirt can easily cost R2,406.52. Gauteng Provincial SAPS confirmed the arrest to The Star on Sunday. During a Gauteng Counterfeit and Contraband Operation, two search and seizure warrants were executed, where a suspect was arrested for the contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act, on July 4 and 5 at Pretoria East and Fordsburg. “The Commercial Crime Investigations members and Brand Protectors seized 184 counterfeit presidential shirts worth 569 000. The suspect will appear before the court soon,” said Gauteng Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lt Colonel Mavela Masondo.

South Africans on social media platform X questions how an item’s value is estimated while the goods are considered as fake. “Is Madiba shirt a brand or just a certain pattern of designing a shirt? I am so confused. Bushiri has always been rocking these shirts mos,” wrote David The King. “If they are fake why put the value?” wrote Jabz Tumelo. “I still don’t understand it. Counterfeit when a man is just selling shirts?” said Kwena.