Suspect wanted for questioning relating to rape case in Khutsong

Johannesburg - The Carletonville Family Violence and Child Protection Unit (FCS) is seeking a man who is wanted for questioning relating to a rape that occurred on July 1 in extension 4 Khutsong. The unit has appealed to members of the public to assist with the whereabouts of the man in the picture.

SAPS spokesperson Captain S. Sibiya said that on July 1 at around 9 pm, the victim alleged that she went to a tavern at extension 5 in Khutsong, where she met her friend. The victim and the friend sat and enjoyed drinks until the next morning at about 2 am, when the tavern was closing down. ‘’They decided to leave, and while walking home, her friend asked her to accompany her to her place of residence at extension 4 Khutsong to fetch a jersey,’’ Sibiya said. ‘’While walking at extension 4, they met two males, one known to her friend, and one offered to borrow her friend a jersey. They all agreed to go to the man's place of residence, where he gave a jersey to her friend.’’

According to the police, a few minutes later, her friend and the male known to her friend went to a nearby tavern to buy liquor, leaving the victim and another male behind. ‘’Whilst her friend and the male were away, the man whom she was left with started advancing for sexual favours, but she refused. The man allegedly locked the door and drew a knife. He threatened the victim and started to undress her,’’ Sibiya said. ‘’He thereafter raped her. The man later went to the bathroom, and that is when the victim managed to escape through the window.’’