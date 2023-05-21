Suspect who photoshopped pornographic images with President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele’s faces arrested

Johannesburg – A 34-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for contravening the Cyber Crime Act 19 of 2020.
The Hawks announced this afternoon that the man was arrested by the Gauteng Crimes Against the State (CATS) team together with the Pietermaritzburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation team of the Hawks today.
“The investigation about pornographic images of unknown individuals with superimposed faces of the president, Cele and his wife ensued in the beginning of May.
“The images were distributed to police officers and members of the public on social media platforms,” said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase.
According to the Hawks, the 34-year-old suspect was traced and arrested in Azalea, Pietermaritzburg.
The Star