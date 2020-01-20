Suspected apartheid-era fraud case heads to Supreme Court









The NGO-spearheaded legal battle intended to compel the South African Reserve Bank to release records of suspected apartheid-era fraud is headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Picture: Succo/Pixabay The NGO-spearheaded legal battle intended to compel the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to release records of suspected apartheid-era fraud is headed to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). Since August 2014, the South African History Archive (Saha) has been engaged in a spirited tussle with the Reserve Bank for records believed to detail fraudulent offshore transactions and smuggling of gold and other precious metals between 1980 and 1995. The NGO, which preserved historical and contemporary records detailing the struggle for justice in South Africa, made its initial application to the Sarb relying on the Promotion of Access to Information Act of 2000 (Paia). But the bank declined to release the requested records, citing various reasons, forcing Saha to launch a court application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg in 2017. After losing the first round of the fight at the high court before Judge Elias Matojane, Saha was granted leave by the SCA to appeal the matter.

The Bloemfontein-based court has set down the matter for a hearing on March 3.

Sarb goes to the appeal’s court emboldened by Judge Matojane’s ruling. The judge agreed with the central bank that Saha’s Paia application could not be acceded to on grounds that “was unreasonably vague”.

In its Paia application, the NGO requested “copies of any and all records” relating to fraud and smuggling of gold and other precious metals the bank had in its possession. The NGO named eight suspects it sought data on.

The bank also vehemently argued for dismissal of Saha’s court application because it did not join two living suspected fraudsters it had records on as defendants. These were 72-year-old Vito Palazzolo, an alleged Mafia member currently in jail in his home country, Italy, and Robert Oliver Hill, 90.

Businessman Hill fled South Africa in 1998 while facing more than 500 fraud charges. Some of these were related to a scam involving fraudulent Eskom bonds.

Said Judge Matojane: “I agree with the Sarb that Saha is non-suited to proceed with this application in the absence of a proper joinder of the listed persons."