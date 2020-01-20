Since August 2014, the South African History Archive (Saha) has been engaged in a spirited tussle with the Reserve Bank for records believed to detail fraudulent offshore transactions and smuggling of gold and other precious metals between 1980 and 1995.
The NGO, which preserved historical and contemporary records detailing the struggle for justice in South Africa, made its initial application to the Sarb relying on the Promotion of Access to Information Act of 2000 (Paia).
But the bank declined to release the requested records, citing various reasons, forcing Saha to launch a court application at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg in 2017.
After losing the first round of the fight at the high court before Judge Elias Matojane, Saha was granted leave by the SCA to appeal the matter.