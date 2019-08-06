File picture: Supplied

A man in Oranjeville, Free State died in the stolen Isuzu bakkie of the elderly man he had allegedly robbed and assaulted after the vehicle lost control while he was feeling the scene. The 68-year-old victim of a house robbery was in his home at Letsatsi Plot 10, Oranjeville, Free State when he heard a window breaking around 18.30 on Monday morning and then saw two unknown males in his home.

Police spokesperson Constable Josephine Rani said the suspects instructed the victim to give them money. When he said he did not have any, they allegedly assaulted him.

The old man then told the two suspects that he had money in his Isuzu bakkie.

“They took the keys and his cellphone then tied him with ropes. They covered his mouth with a blanket before fleeing the scene with the victim's vehicle,” Rani added.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene at a high speed and lost control of the stolen vehicle which overturned on the R57 road.

“One suspect, a 42 year old man died at the scene. The second suspect is still on the run,” said Rani.

According to Rani, the old man managed to untie himself and was rushed Frankfort Hospital for medical treatment where he was attended to for head injuries.

The police remain on the lookout for the second suspect who is on the run, she added.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Warrant Officer Isaac Mofokeng on 082 301 3004

The Star