Suspected hijackers crash stolen truck carrying alcohol

Motorists travelling on the R21 North at Voortrekker Road in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, were badly affected due to road closure amid a hijacking and accident on Wednesday. Traffic was backed up and motorists were forced to use alternative roads, such as Atlas off-ramp, to get to work and other destinations.

This was due to a truck with a load of Ice Tropes beverages jackknifing at the Voortrekker off-ramp after brazen criminals hijacked the truck in the early hours of the morning. Boxes containing the popular drink were scattered all over the road, however, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and other law enforcement agencies arrived on the scene on time, no looting took place and other drivers believed to have been sent by the company were later seen loading the beverages. By 11 am, the road was still closed to traffic while the scene was being cleared.

EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said at about 12:40 am a truck was hijacked on the R21 North at the Voortrekker off-ramp. “The road is closed to traffic due to the hijacked truck that has jackknifed and is blocking the road. Motorists are advised to use the Atlas off-ramp as an alternative route to get back to the Kempton Park Central Business District (CBD),” said Makgato. She cautioned motorists to stay away as the crime scene was still active.