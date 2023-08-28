Suspects arrested for being in possession of a SAPS badge and blue lights

Johannesburg – A trio of suspects have been arrested for three counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of state property, and possession of suspected stolen property. The three were arrested by a multidisciplinary team composed of Mmakau police, the Brits Trio Task Team, and Crime Intelligence. The suspects, aged 36, 39, and 62, were charged with three counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of state property, and possession of suspected stolen property.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the suspects were arrested after information was received on Saturday, August 26, 2023, about a Toyota Corolla in which the occupants’ allegedly attempted to hijack a truck in Parys, Free State. “It was further indicated that the suspects were heading in the Rustenburg/Mooinooi direction. The vehicle was spotted driving towards Mooinooi on the N4 road, and the team promptly responded. A car chase ultimately ensued, but the suspects’ vehicle was stopped at Kgware Road (M21) near De Wildt Crossing. “Upon conducting a search, the following items were found and confiscated: a Z88 pistol with one magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition; one RETAY MOD 92 pistol with 10 rounds of blank ammunition; a police blue lamp; two pairs of handcuffs; one wallet with a SAPS badge; three black hoodies; and cash,” said Botma.

Botma added that the team also seized the suspects' vehicle for further investigation. The suspects are expected to appear soon in the Brits Magistrate’s Court. Moloko Calvin Ramogwadi, 34, appeared at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court facing charges of two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Ramogwadi was hired by a company to build extra classrooms at Zodwa Special School.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Lumka Mahanjana, Ramogwadi was fired in August from the company he worked for, and it is alleged that the following day, on August 23, 2023, Ramogwadi went back to the school, and another company employee asked why he was there; he said he was collecting his tools. “It is further alleged that Ramogwadi proceeded to open gas tanks while the other workers were still on site, and a fire broke out. Two other workers died on the scene, and three others were taken to the hospital. “The accused was arrested the same day after the incident and is remanded in custody. After his brief appearance in court, the matter was postponed to September 1, 2023, for investigations and a possible bail application,” said Mahanjana.