Suspects arrested for online scamming and robberies

Johannesburg - Online scamming and robberies have been a source of concern for some time, particularly in the Loate and Rietgat police precincts. To combat this crime, police in the Tshwane District, led by Colonel Mphephu Mashau, have arrested 23 suspects in an intelligence-driven operation. According to Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the operation began on June 22 when the team saw and tracked a man who was discovered at a bank withdrawing money from the victim's account; the victim was also rescued from a gang of nine men.

"The syndicate advertises products on social media and arranges a meeting with a potential buyer in a hidden location. Once the "buyer" arrives, they are usually held at gunpoint while one of the suspects goes to withdraw the money. The 10 individuals were all apprehended and charged with armed robbery. "On June 23, 2023, the team continued the intelligence operation, which resulted in the capture of 13 more suspects as well as the recovery of two firearms, R5 live ammunition, 9mm firearm ammo, and two cars suspected of being utilised in the execution of these crimes. "All of the apprehended defendants are likely to appear in court soon on charges of armed robbery and unlawful possession of guns," said Nevhuhulwi.

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, praised the squad for their efforts and dedication in apprehending the criminals. Mawela added that the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) has brought about an insight into e-commerce. This in turn has also created a platform for criminals to target unsuspecting victims, especially those using e-hailing services and selling or buying products on social media, particularly "Facebook Marketplace“. "We urge the public to always be vigilant and smart when using these platforms.