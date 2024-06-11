Suspects in MKP murders seek special bail

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) members in Ekurhuleni have vowed to go out in numbers at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court on Wednesday in support of murdered members Bongani Mkhwanazi and Xolani Ndimande. Four suspects are to appear in court after applying for a special bail hearing.

When Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that arrests were made on May 27, the suspects were due to appear in court on June 24. This change of dates has raised the eyebrows of family members who told The Star that they are worried that their relatives will not get justice. Mkhwanazi and Nzimande were gunned down on May 26 while they were wearing their party regalia in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni. Last week they were buried in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to The Star on Tuesday, Busisiwe Mkhwanazi, Bongani’s aunt said she suspects that there might be foul play since the investigative officer is not updating the families as they expect him to do. She said they learnt through other people including this paper that the suspects are appearing in court on Wednesday. “We are disturbed at the way this case is handled, we fear there might be some sort of corruption going on. As a family we don’t feel safe at all and fear that there will be no justice for our loved ones. We want justice! The suspects do not deserve bail,” said Mkhwanazi. Busisiwe said this was a political killing. She said they were killed because they were wearing MKP T-shirts.

Independent Medi through reliable sources, established that the suspects who allegedly killed the pair are members of the Ekurhuleni Thathazonke anti-crime unit, an organisation known in Gauteng for recovering stolen and hijacked vehicles and pouncing on drug dealers and criminals overall. Thathazonke unit spokesperson Simphiwe Khumalo said three of its members were arrested for the double murder. “Police arrested four people in connection with the murder. I can confirm that three of the four suspects are our members and the other man is a civilian who tried to intervene when the deceased persons had a fight with a taxi driver,” said Khumalo.

Last week MKP expressed its profound sorrow and deep concern over the brutal and cold-blooded killings of its members. The party said these heinous acts of violence, which they said began before the elections and continue even now, represent a grievous assault on their democratic values and the safety of communities. MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said as a responsible and concerned party, the leadership initiated urgent discussions with Police Minister Bheki Cele, wherein there is consensus that the MKP commits to working with law-enforcement agencies, to ensure the safety and security of its members, South Africans and civil society at large.