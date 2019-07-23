The woman who was with two men who assaulted workers at House of Ameera jewellery store in Sandton and made off with merchandise worth millions. Picture: @Abramjee Twitter.

Johannesburg - Two men are alleged to have used prostitutes as decoys to rob a Sandton store of R5 million worth of jewellery and cash. In addition to that, the gang is alleged to have been watching the place for two weeks before finally hitting it on Sunday where two workers were assaulted during the robbery.

Speaking to The Star, one of the managers at House of Ameera who asked to remain anonymous said the very same people who robbed them were at the store two weeks ago, checking it out.

They went to the shop on Friday accompanied by a white woman.

However, the manager said, security was called because they were acting suspicious.

On Sunday they were at the shop again and this time they were with a Coloured woman.

It's believed that the woman, who looked nervous, entered the store and looked around before asking to be shown the most expensive watch and rings.

These two men and women accomplices robbed House of Ameera in @NelsonMandelaSq at the weekend. They made off with watches worth R5m. Reward on offer for info that will lead to their arrest and convictions. pic.twitter.com/QGvinbsQUw — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 22, 2019

She was joined by a man, who also posed as a customer and they are believed to have acted as if they did not know each other.

Another man also joined them, carrying a large bag. He allegedly pulled out a gun and ordered that everyone keep quiet.

"They two men beat two staff members and threw them on top of each other behind the fridge. One of them was even hit with a stack of cash.

"As they were assaulting the workers, the woman was pacing up and down, taking things.

"After that they just walked out of the shop casually," the manager said, adding that the door was closed and people outside were not aware of what was going on inside.

One of the assaulted workers is back at work and the manager said he did not want to speak to the media and was still shaken.

"He is bruised and is very brave to be here today. We really appreciate him and thank him for coming today," she said.

The woman also said she was informed that the two women seen with the men were prostitutes operating in the area.

Captain Granville Meyer of the Sandton Police said no one has been arrested yet. He could also not confirm if those women were indeed prostitutes.

The Star