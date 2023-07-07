Suspended Meyiwa murder judge to continue presiding

Despite being suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the office of the Chief Justice has maintained that Judge Tshifiwa Maumela will remain on the bench as the presiding officer over the highly anticipated Senzo Meyiwa trial. This follows reports earlier this week that Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng had been pegged to preside over the murder trial, which resumes on July 17.

Judge Maumela’s suspension follows an inquiry into the length of time he had taken to hand down several rulings. The office of the Chief Justice, in a statement, said Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba had confirmed that he was currently engaged in the judicial case management of the matter and how it would be dealt with going forward. According to the office, Judge Ledwaba was also in touch with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and all legal representatives of the accused.

"Judge Maumela remains the trial judge but he is currently indisposed due to health reasons; hence the DPJ's involvement in the further handling of the matter. The issue of who will preside in the trial will be determined in due course, taking into account all relevant factors." In April, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) recommended Judge Maumela and Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended after complaints about the time it took them to hand down judgments. Despite this, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) further explained that judges were suspended pending the finalisation of the Tribunal and subject to the condition that they finalised all the partly-heard matters.