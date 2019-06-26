Suspended Public Investment Corporation acting chief executive Matshepo More. PIcture: Supplied

Suspended Public Investment Corporation (PIC) acting chief executive Matshepo More has defended her role in the R4.3 billion AYO Technology Solutions transaction, labelling the asset manager’s assistant portfolio manager Victor Seanie a fraud. In a statement under oath, More also revealed that she was requested to make a submission about AYO, despite her having served as an executive and being present in a wide variety of questionable deals where the PIC lost billions of rand in the financial markets.

This comes after Seanie claimed in his testimony that he had provided professional advice to the PIC under More, which was ignored.

Standing her ground while facing a grilling from retired Judge Lex Mpati, former SA Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus and investment expert Emmanuel Lediga, More told the commission that Seanie’s submission was a misrepresentation of facts.

On her second day in the hot seat at the Mpati Commission of Inquiry into allegations of impropriety on Tuesday, she dismissed all allegations levelled against her as unfounded.

“If you look at any documents related to AYO, the deal teams comment that they had done due diligence since November 16, 2017. It only transpired in this commission that Seanie had done due diligence post that on December 19.

"He had indicated that it started on November 16 and that there had been a month of due diligence… he said he had done all the work he could possibly do,” More said.

More said she signed a disbursement memo for the AYO investment to ensure that funds were available prior to the listing in December 2017.

“At the outset, I wish to highlight to the commission in the strongest possible terms the conduct of the compiler (Seanie) in seeking to conceal the existence of the irrevocable undertaking and/or the lack of the required approval under the pretext of a ‘disbursement memo’,” More said.

“As is clear from the statement of the compiler, he was aware of and deliberately concealed the non-compliance and misrepresented (fraudulently) what should have been an approval or condonement memo as a disbursement memo.”



More added that this was a deliberate act intended to mislead the signatories, who were not privy to the discussions referred to, into signing the purported disbursement memo.

She also explained that the purpose of the disbursement memo was to “request (Dan) Matjila in his capacity as the chief executive and authorised signatory of the PIC to approve the transaction and acquisition of 99 782 655 ordinary AYO shares and the transaction costs”.

More said that her understanding was that the due diligence process had concluded that the AYO transaction, based on management forecasts, appeared to be a reasonably attractive catalytic investment to stimulate significant transformation in the Information and Communications Technology sector.

The disbursement memo had been signed by seven other executives at the PIC before More. It was not all smooth sailing for

More, though. She came under pressure from Mpati Commission evidence leader advocate Jannie Lubbe, who asked her

tough questions.

The commission of inquiry spent the entire session focusing on the R4.3bn AYO deal. Explaining the legalities around the

AYO transaction, More explained that in any given circumstance, depending on what happened in the business, a

request could be made in extraordinary circumstances.



She said that there had been instances where requests to fast-track emergency transactions were made. More was referring to the deal involving the Edcon Group, which recently received a R2.7bn cash bailout from the PIC.

This was after the company was on the verge of collapse, which would have resulted in thousands of job losses.



“Edcon sought approval subject to a satisfactory due diligence.These are driven by a critical need and urgency which the investment team will look into.

“There have been incidents where a request will come and, sometimes, in terms of our processes and in terms of an accelerated build, the standard procedures can come later on to inform the PIC (investment committee).

“The listed team will then have 24 hours to respond,” she maintained.