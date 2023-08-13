Swift police response foiled a cash-in-transit robbery on Saturday

Johannesburg - Five suspects were arrested on Saturday for conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery. Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a team comprising members from Johannesburg Flying Squad, TRT, JMPD K9, EMPD STT, Gauteng Traffic, and Guerilla Tactical Services, obtained intelligence-driven information about suspects who were planning a cash-in-transit robbery in the Eden Park, Alberton area.

Picture: SAPS. According to Nevhuhulwi, the safe houses were identified, and a take-down operation was conducted. "At the first house in Eden Park, five suspects were found in possession of two rifles, a pistol, and ammunition. All firearms were unlicensed. A further search led to the recovery of two vehicles, which were established as hijacked after being processed," Nevhuhulwi said. Picture: SAPS. "The team proceeded to the second safe house in Alberton and found one vehicle, which was also processed as hijacked."

The five suspects were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of hijacked vehicles. Picture: SAPS. Meanwhile, the police in Eldorado Park also arrested two suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms on Saturday. "It is reported that the flying squad members were conducting daily patrols when they noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle. The said vehicle sped off upon seeing the police. They were cornered, and when searched, police found a firearm with a filed-off serial number and ammunition," Nevhuhulwi said.

Picture: SAPS. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant Elias Mawela, commended the teams for their swift response, which resulted in the arrests and recovery of unlicensed firearms. Mawela also thanked community members for their involvement in the fight against crime through reporting criminal activities and providing the police with tip-offs.