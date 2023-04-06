Syndicate members get stiff sentences for robbing bank customers

Johannesburg - Six members of an illegal syndicate operating in Gauteng, North West, and Limpopo were sentenced to an aggregate of 843 years in prison. The High Court in Johannesburg sentenced the members on 68 counts, including racketeering. They managed and participated in an enterprise of kidnapping, robbery, murder, fraud, corruption, conspiracy, and possession of firearms and ammunition.

With the court ordering that some of the sentences should run concurrently, Vusimuzi Jomo Mazibuko, 43, and Xolani Comfort Mkhwanazi, 32, will serve life imprisonment each. Shaun Khumalo, 25, will serve 15 years’ imprisonment, while Vusi David Sibanyoni, 41, Sticks Nkuna Bhova, 46, will serve an effective 20 years each. Calvin Congo Mabunda, 40, will serve 25 years. Phindi Mjonondwane, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, said they preyed on unsuspecting bank customers who made big withdrawals.

She said: "Following information obtained from syndicate members who observed clients withdrawing money from tellers, they sent descriptions of the victims to other team members. “They who followed them to isolated areas or their homes to rob them of the money they had withdrawn, as well as other belongings such as cellphones and wallets. "They began their reign of terror in Rustenburg in 2011. They attempted to rob the post office at Mabeskraal, by kidnapping one of the employees, who they thought had the keys to the safe.

"They moved their operation to Gauteng, where, in August 2013, they observed Johan Joseph Meyer and his wife withdrawing a large amount of cash. The spotter gave this information to his associates, who followed the couple to their home, where Meyer was robbed at gunpoint and fatally shot.“ She said they also followed clients in Booysens, Kliprivier, and Vereeniging, making use of the same modus operandi. In the Booysens matter, the information given to the syndicate was obtained from one of the accused, who was a bank teller and was paid for this information. "They continued their criminal operation in Giyani between 2017 and 2018, using the same mode of operation to pounce on more bank clients. They were ultimately arrested at a store in Giyani, where they accosted staff members who had, moments earlier, arrived after withdrawing a large amount of cash from the bank.

“The robbers fled the scene and were pursued by the police, and subsequently, a shoot-out ensued. "The SAPS conducted a photo-identity parade to identify the perpetrators. "Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Geo Wassermann, assisted by Advocate Cobus Ehlers, argued that the victims of these crimes relied on the criminal justice system for recourse for their loss, pain, and suffering," she said.

Mjonondwane added that the State called the evidence of an expert in bank clients robberies, Maureen Coetzee, who analysed the video footage of the banks to establish who the spotters were and what their modus operandi were. "Her testimony established that a syndicate existed and how it functioned, including the role of spotters, gunmen, and tellers. "The NPA is committed to dismantling organised crime syndicates to ensure citizens’ safety," said Mjonondwane.