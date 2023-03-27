Tackling the high rate of unemployment in country

Johannesburg - The recent figures from Statistics SA show that unemployment remains unacceptable and above 30%, and the high unemployment rate is even higher among young people. The Mineworkers Development Agency (MDA), as part of celebrating its 35th anniversary, is implementing a range of measures to address the high rate of unemployment.

According to Luthando Brukwe, the MDA head of strategy and special projects, they are focusing on four key project interventions, and the first one includes food security and poverty alleviation. He said these included more than 10 000 home food gardens and livestock programmes, which included goats, where they provided up-and-coming goat farmers with funds in order to produce pure-bred goats. "We also have wool grower support, whereby we support 365 wool growers with facilities and the transportation of the wool to various markets.

"We are currently doing honey production where we are assisting with 5 000 beehives across the country, and we also include the PPE start-up equipment and offer an off-take for honey produced by our beneficiaries, which is $55 per kilogramme produced. "We then focus on skill development, whereby we re-skill former mine workers and the youth by giving them apprenticeships and learnerships in fields such as electrical engineering, plumbing, and short courses that include poultry management, crop production, and various others." He said they also do enterprise development, where they link all the above to markets to create sustainable income.

"The MDA has supported more than 400 000 beneficiaries across its 35-year existence, and the role has been to provide socio-economic developments that are opportunities for former mine workers, their beneficiaries, and communities." "We are employing over 1 500 people in Marikana through our social employment programme, which is part of the presidential job loss initiative and where all participants are working in agriculture, health, environment and infrastructure. "We create these socio-economic development opportunities in order to self-create employment and provide sustainable income-generating projects," said Brukwe.

He added that people can access these opportunities by contacting the MDA on all social media platforms and by calling 011 492 3120 or visiting www.mda.org. The MDA is an organisation that has been making a significant impact on the lives of ex-mineworkers and their beneficiaries since its establishment by the National Union of Mineworkers in 1987. Its impact can be seen in the success the beneficiaries it has supported. For instance, many who had previously struggled to make ends meet now have access to education, health care, and affordable housing. Others have been able to start businesses and generate their income.