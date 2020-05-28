Takalani Sesame returns to TV to keep kids busy during lockdown

With many children still at home during lockdown, with limited activities to keep them busy, some relief will be offered to parents with the return of the educational series Takalani Sesame from Monday June 1 on weekdays at 3:30pm on SABC 2.

Sesame is a South African children’s programme that has reached millions of children with high-quality, engaging educational content for nearly 20 years, with its topics based on content from the Department of Basic Education. The series addresses a range of early childhood development needs, from literacy, numeracy, and life skills to instilling a greater sense of self in children and nurturing their readiness for lifelong learning. It is broadcast in several of the country’s official languages through television, digital media and community outreach in classrooms and homes.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary in South Africa, the muppets will welcome new friends to the neighbourhood and explore the world around them through play, while learning the importance of not giving up when working through a problem. Along the way, the Takalani Sesame friends will demonstrate the power of ubuntu, celebrating similarities and differences by showing kindness, respect, sharing, and caring in ways to show that umntu ngumntu ngabantu (you are because we are).

The Sesame Workshop is the non-profit, educational organisation behind Takalani Sesame and Sesame Street.

Managing director of Sesame Workshop South Africa, Innocent Nkata said: “The new season blends the playfulness and humour Takalani Sesame has always been known for with the fundamental lessons that children need to thrive.”