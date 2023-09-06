Take a bow: ‘Shaka iLembe’ cast shines on historic series

Johannesburg - When news broke about the making of the historical drama series “Shaka iLembe”, it broke the internet, and viewers waited with bated breath. It is no secret that telling the story of a significant film such as ‘Shaka iLembe’ comes with high expectations for delivery.

Viewers often watch it with extreme alarm, from each cast member to the quality of the production and every little detail of the storyline. One episode of this series was enough to get a nod from scores of viewers who immersed themselves in its beauty. The announcement of the cast, including some of the local household names, added exhilaration to watching the drama series.

In the past few months since it aired, it has stolen most viewers attention, and as a result, each week it dominates trends. The star-studded cast was hailed for doing justice to telling the story, from Nomzamo Mbatha, who portrayed Queen Nandi effortlessly, to Vusi Kunene, who made an appearance as the King of the Tsonga. Sivenathi Mabuya-Bukani, who is also part of the cast, gave Mbatha flowers for doing justice to her character.

“To carry so much history takes great responsibility, grit, and dedication. When I tell you @NomzamoMbatha bodied this character, I need you to hear me! Waze wamuhle umsebenzi wakho MaShandu… indeed, you lived out your dream, and I’m so glad we could all witness it,” said Mabuya-Bukani. Acclaimed South African producer and content creator Phathu Makwarela also commented and said: “Take a bow, @O_GrandJo, for doing it again and proving to us that African stories are best told by Africans!” “You’ve planted a seed that will grow many endless various fruits for each and every African storyteller.”

Fusi Madela lauded the team, revealing that the series kept viewers glued to their screens. “It's not easy to pull off what you and your team did with ‘Shaka iLembe’. Henry Cele's Shaka Zulu was epic, but you managed to keep us glued to our screens every Sunday with your interpretation of the legend. Chapeau to you all,” said Madela. The series has also seen the rise of young actors such as Zazi Kunene and Luyanda Zwane thrive on-screen.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed exciting news about the renewal of the series for the second season. “Shaka iLembe was renewed for another season. Multichoice has commissioned a second season of the popular series #ShakaiLembeMzansi. “Season 2 will pick up the story as Shaka begins his long prophesied reign, writing himself into history.”