Take a magical trip to Italy at Montecasino's Vino in Piazza









Vino in Piazza event will be taking place this weekend at Montecasino. Picture: Supplied. It is the vision you have when you think of the perfect holiday - especially when it involves romance. Whether you're floating through the romantic alleyways of the Grand Canal, Italy’s gondola tradition is a universal symbol of romance, with the quiet alleyways of Venice the perfect setting. But Italy also has much more to offer than being home to so many cities of love. It’s renowned for its food, wine, art, culture and history. And for the petrolheads among us, let’s not forget where the legendary brands Ducati and Ferrari were born. But if a trip to magical Italia isn’t on the cards just yet, this year’s Vino in Piazza event taking place this weekend at Montecasino might be a good place to start.

Now in its second year, the Wine of Italy event at Montecasino also coincides with The International Week of Italian Cuisine celebrated all over the world.

From this Friday to Sunday you will be able to sample over 130 wines from 20 Italian wine exhibitors from 11 different regions of Italy, pop-up restaurants, food kiosks, as well as the likes of famous Italian brands such as Ferrero, Lavazza and Kinder showcasing their unique products and services.

The Italian Wine Show includes Veneto, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio, Umbria, Abruzzo, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

Marco Petacco, the consul-general of Italy in Johannesburg, says: “It will not only be a unique event for wine lovers and connoisseurs, but will also provide a cultural experience and exchange between our two beautiful countries. This edition of Vino in Piazza will take the festival-goer on a genuine Italian wine and food journey, just like in Italy, on our doorstep at Montecasino in Johannesburg.”

There will be eight wine-pairing sessions, with arguably the best Italian chefs in South Africa. Visitors will be guided through unique Italian wines, and which foods to pair them with.

Mike Page, operations director and complex general manager of Montecasino, says: “The Tuscan way of life inspired the theming of Montecasino. We strive to encapsulate the essence of Italian life at every touchpoint. This event allows us to extend this vision to the most authentic showcase of Italian lifestyle possible.”

This year’s Vino in Piazza also caters for families, with a Kinder Play Area, hosted by the brand popular for not only their Kinder Joy products, but also Ferrero and Nutella, as well as Cremosa Italian ice cream and one of the best coffee brands in the world, Lavazza.

Former Miss South Africa finalist Lisa Stoffela, owner of the popular O’ver pizzeria in Joburg with its authentic Naples-style pizza, will host the event.

Tickets for the Vino In Piazza, Wines of Italy event are available at R160.00 per day and can be purchased at www.taptickets.co.za/event

Tickets include a wine tasting glass, 20 wine tasting vouchers, one Lavazza coffee voucher, and one wine pairing session voucher (first come, first serve).

There are also some exciting prizes to be won: two return tickets to Rome courtesy of Alitalia valued at R30000; 2 tickets for a 3-day cruise to the Portuguese Island in an ocean view cabin valued at R17210 courtesy of MSC Cruises; Ferrari hampers valued at R2000; three Lavazza coffee machines valued at R1500 each; a Ferrari hamper and Ferrero limited edition pyramids valued at R1 000 each.

For more information on how to enter please follow @VinoInPiazza on social media.