Archbishop Thabo Makgoba is an alumnus of Orlando High School. African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Orlando High School in Soweto will be hosting a 3km walk to celebrate its 80th birthday. The school’s first principal was Godfrey Nakene, the first African student to graduate with a BA degree from Wits.

ln 1945, Nomabandla Leaby Mandela, the younger sister of Nelson Mandela, enrolled at Orlando High.

Mandela's son, Makgatho, Zwelakhe Sisulu as well as Archbishop Thabo Makgoba are the school's alumni.

The walk starts at Orlando High School with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Orlando Communal Hall. Seth Mazibuko, one of the leaders of the Soweto students’ uprising, will narrate a brief history of the events.

There will also be a wreath-laying at the home of the late Sydney Lazarus Masoek, a former teacher at the school whose house later became the clubhouse of Orlando Rockridge Football Club - a feeder team for the Orlando Pirates FC development team, the Sea Robbers.

Kaizer Motaung started his football career at Orlando Rockridge while still a student at Orlando High.

The route will incorporate the following sites:

* House number 1, Mooki Street - the first house to be built in Orlando, Soweto, 1930.

* The Orlando Stadium - the heartbeat of South African football - built in 1959, which is turning 60 this year;

* The Orlando Communal Hall - the first community hall in Soweto - built in 1933. Orlando High School started here in 1935. The ANC experienced its first split here in 1959 with the formation of PAC.

* House number 45 Mooki Street - this was the first post office in Soweto, in 1930.

* Orlando DOCC Hall - Nelson Mandela used to do boxing training here in the 1940s and fifties. This is where Soweto students met on June13, 1976, and took a resolution to march to Orlando Stadium on June 16.

* Orlando Library in Mooki Street - the first library to be built in Soweto, in 1959.

* Orlando Ground Number 1 - the first Orlando Pirates FC home ground in the 1930s.

* Media personality Redi Thlabi’s home and the Orlando business hub.

* First ANC Youth League president Antony Mzwakhe Lembede’s house, as well as Mama Sophie Tema’s house, where as a journalist on The World newspaper she helped rush the wounded Hector Pieterson to safety after he was shot by police on June16.

Venue: Orlando High School.

Date:Saturday May 17, from 9am.

For more information, contact Vuka Tshabalala: [email protected]