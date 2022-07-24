Taliban’s defeat Ankoles, causing ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to doubt addressing the conference

Rumour has it that the “Talibans” defeating the “Ankoles” has led to ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa getting cold feet and shying away from addressing the closing of the 9th ANC KwaZulu-Natal conference. Now people have resorted to calling President Cyril Ramaphosa a chicken and a coward for failing to attend the closing as was initially planned.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rumours suggesting that the conference was going to be hostile and not allow Ramaphosa to speak were also flying about. On Saturday, ANC NEC treasurer general Paul Mashatile announced that Ramaphosa would speak at the closing of the conference, which had been marred by a number of delays. Today (Sun) however, it was announced that Ramaphosa suddenly had other engagements. Many snubbed the president, saying he was afraid of addressing delegates, fearing hostile territory after outgoing provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala's defeat by Sboniso Duma.

Story continues below Advertisement

Duma belonged to the “Talibans” group, while some delegates had named Zikalala’s group the “Ankole”, a name associated with Ramaphosa following his love and trading in the Ankole breed of cattle. Duma received 930 votes while Zikalala managed to get only 665 – a convincing defeat. Duma broke the news that Ramaphosa had called to congratulate him this morning (Sun) and to say he won't be able to attend the conference because of other commitments.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Ramaphosa phoned me in the morning and congratulated the new leadership. Unfortunately, he has another engagement today so the chair is going to close the conference,” said Duma. Delegates were singing different songs, but the one that stood out was the “Phuma Sihle” – loosely translated as get out of here. Some delegates felt that Zikalala had overstayed and accused him of openly being in Ramaphosa’s faction. However, Zikalala was not afraid to congratulate Duma and other newly elected leadership.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I wish the ANC newly elected leadership all the best in their mandate. The ANC remains a potent instrument to further the emancipation of all people, in particular the Africans,” said Zikalala. Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile took to Twitter to congratulate the newly elected leadership. “I can confirm that we will be welcoming the newly elected leadership in Nkandla (Zuma’s homestead) when the dust settles after the conference,” said Duduzile.

ntombi,[email protected] Quick Facts Chairperson – Sboniso Duma: 930, Sihle Zikalala: 665

Deputy chairperson – Kwazi Mshengu: 661, Nomagugu Simelane: 927 Secretary – Bheki Mtolo: 894, Mdumiseni Ntuli: 699 Deputy Secretary – Sipho Hlomuka: 895, Nontembeko Boyce: 689