Talks with DA ‘difficult, at times annoying’ – Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was expected to announce his awaited new provincial executive on Sunday, but parties requested an extension until negotiations were concluded. According to Lesufi during an interview on eNCA on Sunday night, the talks with the DA were “annoying and difficult, therefore delaying a new provincial executive”.

“Negotiations are extremely difficult, sometimes annoying but frank and open… We can resolve the issue,” said Lesufi. He denied speculations that he received a strict order from President Cyril Ramaphosa to include the DA in his provincial cabinet, adhering to the marriage of the ANC, DA and IFP on a national basis. This was after IOL reported amid executive negotiations, an insider confirmed Ramaphosa had ordered Lesufi to include the DA in the executive council. But, the not-so-new premier refused to give the DA four positions it requested, consenting to only three.

“It is not true. We cannot take decisions without consulting with the national leadership and secretary-general. It is better to clear matters now before establishing a new cabinet,” said Lesufi. While 10 parties have joined the national multiparty government, broad coalitions are expected to occur in the provincial legislatures. Thus, Lesufi indicated there are still talks on whether to sign a Provincial Statement of Intent or continue with the Government of National Unity, because some issues nationally are irrelevant to the GPU. “There are new parties that have signed the GNU, we cannot leave them behind. We have concluded discussions with VF Plus, RISE Mzansi, IFP, the ACDP, DA and PA. We have not won the elections, but in reality we are the largest supported party in Gauteng, and we cannot be arrogant and difficult, because voters showed us we must work together. There is no outright winner,” said Lesufi.

The ANC secured only 34.76% of votes provincially, with the DA 27.44%. Asked whether the ANC can govern the province without the DA’s chunk vote, Lesufi said: “It is not ideal to do without the DA, the more the merrier. We must represent everyone that wants to be part of the GNU.” He also hinted that small parties are targeting MEC positions, which is derailing his cabinet appointments, but the doors remain open for parties that are yet to join the provincial multiparty government.