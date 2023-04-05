Tamia returns to SA for three-city tour

Johannesburg - Canadian-born R&B singer/songwriter Tamia Hill will be returning to South Africa for a three-city tour later this year. No stranger to South Africa, the esteemed performer will be returning to the country’s shores for the fourth time in the past decade.

The multi-Grammy-nominated star will kick off her tour on Tuesday, July 4 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town. On Saturday, July 7 she will be performing at the Durban ICC and she will conclude the tour on Saturday, July 8 at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria. Tamia has released multiple albums, collaborated with several international musical icons, and is well known for her philanthropic work within the music industry throughout her career. Tamia’s breakthrough in the industry came when she collaborated with celebrated music producer Quincy Jones on the classic album Q’s Jook Joint in 1998, followed by the release of her self-titled debut.

The debut album earned her three Grammy nominations: best female R&B vocal performance for You've Put A Move On My Heart; best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal for Slow Jams featuring Babyface; and best pop collaboration with vocals for her work with Brandy, Gladys Knight and Chaka Khan on the single Missing You from the Set It Off soundtrack. The musical talent has a long list of classics, such as So Into You, Still, and Stranger in My House. Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R390 to R1 490.