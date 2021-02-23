Tanaka hopes his 5 distinctions will help him secure bursary to study mechanical engineering

Johannesburg - A matriculant from Parktown Boys’ High School is determined to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Tanaka Matikiti, originally from Zimbabwe, told The Star his biggest dream was to to study mechanical engineering at the University of Cape Town (UCT). The pupil, who obtained five distinctions, said he hoped his matric results would help him secure a bursary to do that. However like the smart young man he is, he has set the University of Pretoria as his second option. “I would like to study mechanical engineering at UCT but depending on the final acceptance as well as a bursary, I will be considering UP as well,” said Matikiti. Although he has made plans to tackle his future head on, he told The Star in the beginning of the national lockdown, he felt disheartened and a sense of panic due to the unknown.

"When the national lockdown was announced and the academic year questioned, I was really panicking. I think that’s because even the adults around me were panicking. What scared me the most about being in matric 2020 was that matric was the decisive year for me in terms of my career and I wanted to give it my all. It was disheartening thinking we might have to redo the academic year.”

When schools resumed, Matikiti was very determined. He put in the extra work and even sourced assistance from his aunt, who is a teacher, for extra lessons. Matikiti received a full colours award for his stellar preliminary exam marks.

One thing he said he learnt from 2020 was that if you make strict plans, things don't always seem to go that way, so one needs to have more the one plan.

Matikiti advised the class of 2021 to accept if things didn’t go their way, they still needed to give it their all.

“One important thing I have learnt myself is to accept that you are going to fail at times and the trick is to reflect on what you did wrong and what you could have done. After that, you pick yourself up and give it your best.”

Matikiti’s five distinctions were in English, Afrikaans, Mathematics, Life Orientation and Life Sciences.

