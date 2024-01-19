‘Taste Explorers’ cookbook gives nutritional tips to parents as the school year begins

B-Well, a well-known oil manufacturer, and Munchie Monsters friends have collaborated to create the wonderful culinary book Taste Explorers, which will benefit thousands of parents as the school year begins. The extensive collection of recipes in the Taste Explorers Cookbook come with nutritional explanations to help parents better understand how food is fostering the development of their children.

With delicious recipes from Egg-Free French Toast Fingers and Sweet Potato Fish Cakes to Creamy Veggie and Potato Salad and Mac ’n Cheese Slices, there’s plenty of inspiration to find within the free downloadable cookbook. With over 25 recipes created in partnership with dietitian, Dr Monique Piderit, as well as nutrition tips and a time-saving two-week meal plan that shows you the ideal breakdown of meals and snacks, the free cookbook is an easy-to-use tool that will take the stress out of the school year for busy parents. B-well, a well-known oil manufacturer, and Munchie Monster's friends collaborate to develop a fantastic culinary book ‘Taste Explorers’. l SUPPLIED As dietitians, we’re all about good-for-you fats. Canola oil is a big feature in the B-Well range, whether as standalone oils, in cooking sprays, or in mayonnaises and sandwich spreads It’s rich in heart-smart, brain-benefiting fats called monounsaturated fat and low in the not-so-good saturated or trans fat.

The B-Well mayos and sandwich spread are also eggless and dairy-free, making them excellent products for parents catering for kids with food allergies, says Piderit. Lunique Theunissen, brand manager for B-well, said: “At B-well, we’re all about producing ingredients for better living, so naturally, a range of recipes that promote nutrient-rich eating for children is right up our alley.“ “B-Well Canola Oil offers plenty of benefits for the whole family; it’s endorsed by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa and is one of the very few oils to carry the CANSA Smart Choice seal.

“It contains up to 12% omega-3 fatty acids, has an excellent omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acid ratio of 2 to 1, and can reduce the production of molecules and substances linked to inflammation.” Lunique explains how the cookbook is something of a passion project for her. “As a busy mom of two who leaves home early in the morning to start my workday, the Taste Explorers Cookbook is something of a passion project for me!” she says.

She claims that most of the recipes in the cookbook can be prepared quickly; “(like our veggie-packed meatballs), or using leftovers (like our Sneaky Cauli Chicken Curry Mayo Wrap).” Because of these time-saving techniques, Lunique is able to spend more time with her children when she gets home. Her goal is that this cookbook will assist parents countrywide in swiftly, simply, and, most importantly, enjoyably planning and preparing balanced meals for their young children.