Tavern owner forced to lay off staff as lockdown takes toll on his business

Morakile has had to suspend operations at his tavern in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, following the announcement of the month-long national lockdown, which is in on day 29, in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa this week announced that the government would be using a phased approach to opening up the economy and loosen the tough trading regulations for liquor outlets. Regadless of the stringent restrictions President Cyril Ramaphosa might impose on the liquor industry during the phased reopening of the economy, Ephy Morakile is willing to accept them for his business to survive.





But Morakile, who has lost thousands of rand in earnings, as well as laying off six temporary workers during the lockdown, said he was willing to endure restricted trading regulations to see his family business survive and the jobs retained.





“I pay around R2 500 a month to my workers who mainly work on weekends when it’s busy. But I won’t be able to pay them this month because we’re closed.





“It’s tough for everyone and I understand that the regulations are important,” Morakile said.





“If the lockdown continues in its current form then many businesses will regrettably close, people will lose jobs and more burden will be placed on the state,” Morakile added.





He said he had to also contend with the high crime in Katlehong as there already been several attempts to break into his business premises.





“My family and I sleep in the afternoon because in the evening we are here protecting the business. It’s the only source of income for me, my wife and our three children. We also take care of our four grandchildren.”