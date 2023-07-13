Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) is calling for South Africans to reject the proposed Tobacco Control Bill

The Tax Justice South Africa (TJSA) organisation has called on South Africans to reject the proposed Tobacco Control Bill, to avoid handing over even more billions to criminals already using loopholes to gain exorbitant profits. According to the organisation, the introduction of the Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill would hand complete control of the country’s cigarette market to criminal tobacco barons who were already stealing more than R20 billion each year in much-needed tax revenue.

The bill was presented in parliament on 31 May, by the National Department of Health before the Portfolio Committee on Health. Founder Yusuf Abramjee said, as it stood, the proposed draconian rules would simply turbo-charge the trade for organised crime networks that were already looting state revenue on an industrial scale by ignoring existing regulations, while crippling law-abiding manufacturers and retailers. Abramjee explained that the proposed bill would impose swingeing restrictions on manufacturers, retailers and consumers, by demanding plain packaging, display bans and no-smoking zones outdoors, as well as jail terms ranging from six months for smoking in the wrong place outdoors, to 15 years for buying or selling cigarettes online.

“If the kingpins of the illicit cigarette trade were told to draft a plan to expand their deeply destructive empires, the tobacco control bill is what it would look like. It’s as if the government has learned nothing from the disastrous and unconstitutional tobacco sales ban during the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Abramjee. “Today, nearly three out of every four cigarettes sold in South Africa are illicit and the fiscus is losing over R20 billion a year. If the bill becomes law, almost every cigarette sold will be illicit and many billions more of desperately needed tax revenue will be lost.” Abramjee said through the changes, criminal manufacturers would be able to continue flooding the market with cheap and colourful tax-evading brands while making it impossible for the police to enforce bans and other restrictions, especially within the informal sector, where illicit cigarettes were currently being sold in huge volumes at a fraction of the price averting taxes that should legally be paid on them.

“The tobacco control bill will turn law-abiding citizens into criminals and reward the villains who’ve been allowed to operate with impunity for far too long. Not a single life will be saved, and only the luxurious lives of the illicit cigarette kingpins will be improved. “Anyone concerned with the rule of law in South Africa should oppose this legislation, and MPs should reject it as an ill-thought, counter-productive charter for cheats,” he added. Despite the organisation’s uproar over the bill, the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) working with other health and advocacy organisations under the umbrella of the Protect Our Next (PON) Campaign said they were working together to provide research evidence in support of the bill.

The council which implemented the first Global Adult Tobacco Survey in 2021 on behalf of the Health Department showed that 29.4% of the South African population aged 15 years and older used one or more forms of tobacco product. The survey further revealed that about two-thirds of those smoking indicated their willingness or plan to quit, with almost 90% of the participants supporting the ban on smoking in public places. In fact, they added that several studies conducted by the council in conjunction with other research partners highlighted the need for the strengthening of tobacco control legislation in South Africa in order to bring all new and related products like e-cigarettes within the regulatory framework of the country.