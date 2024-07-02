Taxi accident leaves one person dead

One person was declared dead and a dozen others were rushed to various Gauteng hospitals for medical attention, after two minibus taxis collided in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday. Emergency personnel were still clearing out the scene.

Two taxis, with Katlehong People’s Taxi Association (KAPTA) association stickers, collided at Ring Road East and Voortrekker Road next to New Market Mall. https://x.com/nntombi_nkosi/status/1808063257980424588?s=46&t=oeMLeLVU-0aswZe6EmGwPA “I was travelling to work when I noticed the accident. I was heartbroken to see commuters who were still shaken,” said Bafana Kubheka, who witnessed the crash on the way to work.

A Thokoza resident said, “I just found out that my colleague’s father was in one of the taxis but he survived and was taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.” Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Constable Delores Ndlovu, said: “This morning at around 06.50am, we had an accident at Ring Road East and Voortrekker Road next to New Market Mall where two Toyota Mini-buses were involved. “Unfortunately, one person was declared dead on scene and the other 12 passengers who sustained slight and serious injuries were taken to different hospitals for treatment.