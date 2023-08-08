Taxi association calls for calm after violence broke out in the Western Cape as a result of the taxi strike

After a spate of violence that has also seen fatal incidents and several injuries, the Western Cape taxi association has called for calm. The taxi strike has been a blow on thousands of commuters who had to look for other modes of transport.

The strike has also seen a number of Golden Arrow buses, municipal and private vehicles being torched. South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Western Cape, issued a public statement pleading for calm after sporadic incidents reported since last Thursday. “It is with great sorrow and regret that we take notice of the violence and destruction of property and the loss of life that occurred over the last few days and this morning. We are sensitive to public sentiment and do not wish to alienate the public by actions that hurt or injure them.