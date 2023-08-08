Taxi association calls for calm after violence broke out in the Western Cape as a result of the taxi strike

After a spate of violence that has also seen fatal incidents and several injuries, the Western Cape taxi association has called for calm.
The taxi strike has been a blow on thousands of commuters who had to look for other modes of transport.
The strike has also seen a number of Golden Arrow buses, municipal and private vehicles being torched.
South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), Western Cape, issued a public statement pleading for calm after sporadic incidents reported since last Thursday.
“It is with great sorrow and regret that we take notice of the violence and destruction of property and the loss of life that occurred over the last few days and this morning. We are sensitive to public sentiment and do not wish to alienate the public by actions that hurt or injure them.
“We are especially aggrieved by the perception of the public that we are lawless.This perception is being fuelled by protesters and not members of our organisation. We can assure our members that we are hard at work to resolve any and all disputes with the City of Cape Town.
“We call on all members to conduct themselves in a peaceful and lawful manner and ensure that their drivers also adhere to the interim interdict granted on August 6, a copy of which were sent to you.
“As an organisation, we respect the authority of our courts and we expect our members to reflect our values in their conduct. As an organisation, we endeavour to self-regulate the industry in conjunction with the City of Cape Town in order to provide safe and effective transport to our patrons,” said the association