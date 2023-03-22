Taxi operators storm into Witbank police station demanding the release of a suspect

Johannesburg - The acting commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has strongly condemned an attack on police in Mpumalanga after an incident in which a group of 23 taxi operators stormed into Witbank police station on Monday evening. The operators demanded the release of a suspect in a murder and attempted murder case, according to a SAPS statement.

"According to information, the whole drama started on March 15, 2023, when a group of taxi operators went to Klarinet in Witbank and allegedly kidnapped as well as severely assaulted two males after being accused of theft. One of the captured males, identified as Sfiso Dube, 29, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, while the other was admitted to the hospital due to sustained injuries. "A case of murder with an additional charge of attempted murder was opened. The case is being investigated by a team of experts in the field of investigation," said SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Mohlala said that on Sunday, investigators were led to a certain house in Witbank after obtaining information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

"Upon noticing the members approaching, he reportedly ran out of the house holding an object resembling a firearm, which he allegedly used to point at one of the members. Apparently that was when the police reportedly shot at the suspect, who sustained some injuries on the lower body. "The 33-year-old male suspect was then arrested. At that point, the police learned that the object they confiscated from his possession was a toy gun. He was thereafter taken to the hospital but later discharged. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will further investigate the shooting incident," said Mohlala. According to Mohlala, the suspect is due to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court today, March 22, facing a charge of murder and attempted murder. More charges with regard to the toy gun may possibly be added against him as the probe continues.

"Surprisingly, it is said that on that Monday, March 20, 2023, around 6pm that was when taxi operators arrived at Witbank police station in four minibuses and caused drama outside the premises. They reportedly threatened the management of the station and further demanded for the release of the suspect in the murder and attempted murder case," he said. Mohlala said in response to their demands, the group was informed that it was not possible and they were ordered to immediately leave the station, but the group refused to do so. "Instead of leaving, they became violent and began to pelt stones at the SAPS premises. That was when members reacted, thereby ensuring that all of them were arrested and charged with public violence. Their ages range between 20 and 54, and they are expected to appear in the Emalahleni Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (Wednesday), March 22, 2023, facing charges of public violence,“ he said.