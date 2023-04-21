Taxi owner gunned down in front of other road users in Ottawa, KZN

Durban - Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has confirmed that a yet to be identified taxi boss was shot dead in full view of other motorists at the R102 and Kissoon Road intersection in Ottawa, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

It is still not clear what the motive for the killing was, but many believe it is part of the ongoing taxi wars in the province. Reports indicate that the victim was a taxi owner from Ndwedwe, KZN.