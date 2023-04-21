Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 21, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Taxi owner gunned down in front of other road users in Ottawa, KZN

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has confirmed that a yet to be identified taxi boss was shot dead in full view of other motorists .Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has confirmed that a yet to be identified taxi boss was shot dead in full view of other motorists .Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban - Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) has confirmed that a yet to be identified taxi boss was shot dead in full view of other motorists at the R102 and Kissoon Road intersection in Ottawa, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

It is still not clear what the motive for the killing was, but many believe it is part of the ongoing taxi wars in the province. Reports indicate that the victim was a taxi owner from Ndwedwe, KZN.

According to media reports, RUSA received multiple calls from members of the public just after 2pm on Thursday, with callers reporting two occupants of a white VW Polo drove up to the victim’s Ford Ranger bakkie and opened fire.

“The passenger exited the VW Polo and opened fire on the bakkie with an R5 rifle. The vehicle and the deceased were struck multiple times,” RUSA said.

This latest incident comes just a week after Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the town of Ladysmith where members of the industry signed a ceasefire agreement aimed at quelling the ongoing taxi violence in the area.

More on this

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peaceSAPSNPASouth AfricaViolence

Share