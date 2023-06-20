Taxi patrol squad members’ bail bid hearing postponed

Johannesburg - Members of the Taxi Patrol Squad from Centurion arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms will have to wait a while longer to apply for their release on bail after their day in court was disrupted due to an emergency. Even though the legal representatives for Lenohang Setenane, 28, Mthozisi Mhlongo, 40, and Jabulani Zondo, 44, were ready to proceed with their bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday, they informed the trio they would not be able to proceed.

This was after the presiding magistrate informed the court that matters in Court 16 would have to be postponed due to a personal emergency. The trio were arrested last Monday by members of the police’s Taxi Violence Task Team after a tip-off about members of a taxi association patrol squad blocking the Olievenhoutbosch Road in Centurion. Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo previously said the officers were informed that the group had not only been blocking the road, but also had unlicensed firearms.

SAPS members requested backup from the highway patrol unit, and went to the scene where the men were intercepted. The police found them in possession of three loaded pistols that had their serial numbers filed off. A fourth firearm was also found in the nearby bushes. The men who were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition appeared in court last Wednesday. The case was postponed for investigators to profile the men, conduct ballistic tests to establish if the firearms had been used in the commission of any crimes, and confirm their residential addresses.

The issue of gun violence, and in particular the prevalence of unlicensed firearms, was also touched on in the Gauteng legislature by provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela last Wednesday. Mawela told the legislature that the police were pleased to see a reduction in some serious crimes, however, he said members had vowed to deal decisively with illegal firearms. “We have seized 1 663 firearms and 44 142 rounds of ammunition, as well as 1 124 dangerous weapons through our targeted and crime intelligence-led operations, vehicle checkpoints, and stop-and-searches. We have arrested 862 people for possession of unlicensed firearms,” he said.