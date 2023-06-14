Taxi patrol squad trio in the dock for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammo

Johannesburg – Three men belonging to a taxi association patrol squad in Centurion have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, police members from the Taxi Violence Task Team received information about members of a taxi association patrol squad blocking the Olievenhoutbosch Road in Centurion on Monday.

Masondo said officers were informed that the group was not only blocking the road, but also had unlicensed firearms in their possession. Upon arrival, he said the members requested backup from the Highway Patrol Unit, and they proceeded to the scene where the men were intercepted. During the search, police discovered the suspects in possession of three pistols, which had their serial numbers filed off and were loaded with ammunition.

A fourth firearm was also found hidden in nearby bushes. Masondo said the men were arrested and charged with illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The men are to be profiled, and the firearms submitted for ballistics tests to establish if they were used in the commission of any crimes.

To date, in Gauteng alone the police have recovered 52 unlicensed firearms and 610 ammunition rounds during operations and stop-and-searches conducted at the weekend. “This is the result of our continuing commitment to rid the streets of Gauteng of illegal firearms. The public is encouraged to report anyone known to have an illegal firearm to the police,” he said. The three men are to remain in custody while the police confirm their addresses and conduct profiling, and they will return to court on Monday (June 19) for a bail application.