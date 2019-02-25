File Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Police are investigating circumstances that led to a shooting at a taxi rank that left a man dead and another injured The incident happened around after 11am in Lyttelton on Monday morning.

Captain David Miller said the information they received was that two armed men entered the taxi rank and then shot at a group of men who were standing by.

"They fired several shots then fled on foot. One man died and another had a bullet graze on the back. The people who were shot were not commuters; they had some connection to the taxi association.

"The cause of the shooting and the circumstances around the shooting are still being investigated," Miller said.

ER24's Russel Meiring said they arrived at the scene at 11.10 to find another service already in attendance, assessing the patient that was lying on the pavement.

"Assessment showed that the man, believed to be in his 30s, had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

"A second patient, a man in his 30s, was assessed and found to have sustained a minor flesh wound to his back. The man was treated for his injuries and was thereafter transported to a private hospital for further care," Meiring said.

According to Miller, it's not yet know how many times the deceased was shot.

"The pathologist's report will say how many times he was shot. Right now the forensic people are still busy and the police's Taxi Violence Unit is also at the scene investigating."

No one has been arrested yet for the shooting.



